Ramses Rosales Lopez, 22, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:59 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating while intoxicated after police conducted a traffic stop near U.S. 33 and C.R. 20. Ramses was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police responded to the area of 900 S. 15th St. at 2:24 a.m. Friday in reference to an area check and located evidence of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
OFFICER'S REPORT
Christopher Dunn reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday his daughter had lost his Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 when she placed it on top of her vehicle and drove off at 25780 Coolidge Ave. earlier that morning.