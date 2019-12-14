A Goshen woman was arrested Saturday for two separate incidents.
Goshen police reported they were called to 313 S. Seventh St. at 3:37 p.m. on a report of someone in a vehicle without permission.
Then, at 8:15 p.m., officers were called to Papa Johns, 3011 N. Main St. and police reported Latasha Quiroz Vasquez, 31, of 623 S. Main St., was at the business acting “unreasonable and disorderly” toward customers and staff. Police also reported Vasquez was identified as the person who had entered the vehicle earlier on South Seventh Street.
Vasquez was arrested on charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• Robert Bonham, 37, of Angola, and Jodi Shawver, 38, Freemont, were arrested at Elkhart and Ferndale Roads on drug and other charges after police reported they attempted to flee in a vehicle at 7:57 p.m. Saturday .
Police did not give any details about how the arrest came about, but reported Bonham was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and on a warrant for a parole violation.
Shawver was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing.
Bohnham and Shawver were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Justin Carroll, 35, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of public intoxication after being found standing in the roadway at the intersection of Jefferson and Fifth streets at 10:13 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Robert P. Smith, 32, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic offender after he was stopped for having a false license plate at 11:28 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail. Following his arrest, it was discovered that the owner of the vehicle, a resident of Jay County, wished to report the vehicle as having been stolen. Jay County was advised that the vehicle was recovered, and the owner was given instructions for its retrieval.
• Robert Jones, 37, 803 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement after police were called to his residence on a report of a fight. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Goshen police heard gunfire at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Clinton Street and when they investigated they found two male juveniles who had consumed alcohol and apparently fired the shots. Police arrested the juveniles at 212 N. Fifth St. on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol and criminal recklessness. The juveniles were released to parents or guardians pending a court date.
CRASHES
• A Plymouth man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:15 a.m. Saturday in Wakarusa. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Huff, 38, Plymouth, was driving his vehicle southwest on Ind. 119, just east of C.R. 11, when his vehicle collided with the rear of a second vehicle he had been following, causing his vehicle to exit the roadway to the south and enter a field.
Huff was transported via ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of head pain. The driver of the second vehicle, Walter Helmuth, 21, Bremen, was uninjured.
• A Cromwell woman was injured when her vehicle struck a tree at 10:47 a.m. Saturday near Goshen. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Maria Neri, 31, Cromwell, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 38 when she drove off the east side of the road, hitting a mailbox and a tree. Neri was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of head and arm pain. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
• Jennifer Feenstra, Osceola, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 2:55 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing any information.
FRAUD
• Sharon Yoder, Goshen, told Goshen police she received a fraudulent phone call at 10:59 a.m. Friday. A report was taken.
LOST ITEM
• Kevin Lopez, Goshen, told Goshen police he lost his wallet while at the Speedway gas station, 910 Lincoln Ave., at 2:28 p.m. Friday.
