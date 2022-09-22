A rural Goshen woman is accused of recklessly firing a weapon outside of her Broadmore Estates home during a battery, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrested was Alicia Shah, 40, 171 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.
Police reported that at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Shah pointed a loaded firearm at her 51-year-old boyfriend. Shah touched her boyfriend and an 18-year-old girl in a “rude and angry manner,” the report reads. Shah then allegedly “recklessly discharged a firearm” outside of her home.
She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail on charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a firearm and pointing a loaded firearm.
BURGLARY
• David Higley, 41, 52506 C.R. 15, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday that someone broke into his barn and shed to steal tools, golf clubs, two rifles and a bicycle trailer. Losses totaled, $2,300. The burglary occurred between 6 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
ROBBERY
A 55-year-old man reported he was robbed at gunpoint while working at Smith’s Food Mart, 30949 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at 12:46 a.m. Thursday. The robber stole $900 in cash from the register, Elkhart County investigators reported.
ARRESTS
• Jimmy Ochoa was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:07 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic battery in the 21000 block of Angeline Drive, Bristol. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Joshua Ramos, 29, 64541-A Orchard Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of vehicle theft, driving with a suspended license-prior and inhaling toxic vapors. According to police, Ramos’ arrest stemmed from a report of a 2008 Mazda CX9 being stolen from William Butler from his Orchard Drive home in Goshen at 10:27 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, police said they found Ramos with the stolen car crashed into a ditch at C.R.s 38 and 19 in Goshen. Ramos was reportedly found inhaling aerosol cans of duster and was also driving with a suspended license. He was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Gregory Riegsecker, 51, 18475 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic battery. The incident occurred at his home. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
IDENTITY DECEPTION & THEFT
• Minerva Avila, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:47 a.m. Monday that identity deception was committed against her.
• David Lopez Ponce, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday that someone is using his Social Security number for employment.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Tania Medina, 60846 C.R. 21, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday that someone entered her home between 5:30 and 7 p.m. There was no damage and nothing appeared to be stolen.
THEFTS & FRAUD
• RC Trailers, 51790 C.R. 39, had a vehicle stolen from it along with several other items between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4:02 a.m. Wednesday, according to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies.
• Caroline Walter reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:26 p.m. Monday that someone stole items from her C.R. 19 home in Goshen, at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 9.
• Melissa Pulianas reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday someone used her debit card information to purchase $71.76 worth of Taco Bell food Monday.
• Eric Burns reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday that someone cut off his catalytic converter to his mobile home while it was parked at 30406 C.R. 12, Elkhart, between Sept. 11 and Wednesday.
AWOL
The following person is considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center:
• Clinton Majors, 53, Elkhart. He was set to return at 6:08 p.m. Monday.
FIRE
A detached shed was on fire at 1018 North Sixth Street, Goshen, at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. Goshen fire and police agencies responded. No foul play is suspected, police reported.