A 24-year-old woman involved in a fight with a Goshen woman told Elkhart County deputies she was punched and cut during the altercation Saturday night.
As a result, Tia Smith, 31, Goshen, was arrested on charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement, according to a sheriff's report.
Officers stated in the report that Smith punched the 24-year-old in the face and cut her with a knife, and then forcibly resisted law enforcement at 57607 C.R. 117, Goshen.
Smith was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• Daniel Garcia, 21, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 23085 Janiper Drive, Elkhart, at 7:02 a.m. Sunday. Police said they found him in a vehicle in the yard of the home. Garcia reportedly failed a certified chemical breath test and was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dallas Ray Blankenship III, 27, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and falsely identifying himself at 3:52 p.m. Saturday at 2228 Lincolnway East, Goshen. Blankenship was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Logan Robbins, 26, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of having a fictitious license plate, multiple warrants, and possession of an altered firearm as a convicted felon at 10:35 a.m. Sunday after Goshen police attempted a traffic stop on a red Monte Carlo for the false license plate. Robbins was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Nicole Enochs, 44, Silver Lake, is accused by Elkhart County corrections of failing to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 6:20 a.m. Thursday and is considered absent without leave.
EMBEZZLEMENT
Karla Olvera reported to Goshen police at 1:28 p.m. Sunday a series of thefts from 2304 Lincolnway East, Walmart, by an employee. A 17-year-old old girl was arrested and release to her guardian with a pending court date.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Goshen police were called to the intersection of C.R. 17 and C. R. 28 in reference to a semi-truck and vehicle transport trailer crashing into a white Dodge Journey owned by Preston Hershberger, 23, Goshen, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The suspect driver is still undetermined at this time.
• Brent Byrd reported to Goshen police at 10:40 a.m. Sunday that his parked car was struck while parked outside his residence at 111 Crescent St., Goshen.
THEFT
Alesha Bess reported Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. May 30 and 8 p.m. June 6 someone stole her package that contained a man’s diamond wedding ring.
FRAUD
• Rachael Starkweather reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 6:21 p.m. on June 3 someone transferred $75 from her Cash App on her stolen phone.
• Jacob Stone reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 11 p.m. June 7 and 10:27 a.m. June 8 someone committed fraud.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Cindy Shafer reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 6:50 p.m. Sunday windows on her outbuilding at 23278 Martin Ave., Elkhart, were broken.
• Sie Sharp reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:07 p.m. Sunday that someone damaged his property at 53227 C.R. 39, Middlebury.
• Odalis Torres reported to Goshen police at 11:31 p.m. Sunday that someone vandalized property at her residence in the 500 block of N. Fifth St., Goshen.