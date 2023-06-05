ARRESTS
• A 13-year-old Goshen girl was arrested on a charge of domestic battery following an incident at a home on Richmond Court in Goshen at 3:38 p.m. Sunday. Goshen police reported the arrest came after a 34-year-old woman called officers because of a domestic altercation. The woman complained of pain and refused medical treatment. The teer was later located at a separate location and was taken to Goshen Hospital for medical clearance. She was then arrested and taking to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• A 27-year-old Goshen woman suffered minor injuries to her hand when she was battered by someone she knows in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road at 10:09 p.m. Sunday. The woman did not need medical attention, Goshen police reported.
GUNFIRE
Goshen police investigated a report of a house possible being struck by gunfire in the 3000 block of Peddler’s Village Road at 11:53 p.m. Sunday.