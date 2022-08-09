THEFTS
• Brandy Cavanagh contacted Goshen police at 8:03 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a toaster from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1304 S. 13th St., Goshen.
• Kayla Gingerich contacted Goshen police at 6:57 a.m. Monday to report the theft of clothing from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1408 S. 16th St., Goshen.
• Amber Loera contacted Goshen police at 8:47 a.m. Monday to report the theft of money, bank cards and personal documents from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 917 S. 12th St., Goshen.
• Ruby Rangel contacted Goshen police at 9:05 a.m. Monday to report the theft of money from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1006 S. 12th St., Goshen.
• Patricia Buller contacted Goshen police at 9:47 a.m. Monday to report an incident of theft from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 907 S. 12th St., Goshen.
• Benjamin Diaz contacted Goshen police at 11:01 a.m. Monday to report the theft of a set of keys from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 803 S. 12th St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Goshen police were contacted at 11:14 a.m. Monday regarding the theft of a wallet from a vehicle while it was parked at 1107 S. 14th St., Goshen.
• Seth Adkins contacted Goshen police at 12:06 p.m. Monday to report the theft of lighters and a knife from his truck while it was parked at 1501 S. 14th St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Kari Hernandez-Rodriguez, 1001 E. Jackson St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:07 p.m. Monday to report that someone entered two of her unlocked vehicles and stole an item from out of her wallet while the vehicles were parked at her residence.
• Jennifer Torres contacted Goshen police at 3:06 p.m. Monday to report the theft of sunglasses and keys from her vehicle while it was parked at 915 S. 12th St., Goshen.
• Abraham Gedler contacted Goshen police at 3:32 p.m. Monday to report the theft of various items from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 1600 block of South 16th Street, Goshen.
OTHER THEFTS
• Goshen police were contacted at 10:59 a.m. Monday regarding shoplifting incidents that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, on May 21, July 31 and Aug. 3.
• A red Polaris four-wheeler was found in the area of 14th and Illinois streets, Goshen, at 11:44 a.m. Monday. The four-wheeler was taken in by Goshen police for safekeeping until an owner can be located.
• Troy Brubacher contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:36 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole a red 2018 Ram 5500 valued at over $50,000 while it was a parked at 24245 C.R. 40, Goshen, sometime between 2:20 and 2:40 a.m. Monday. Brubacher also noted that items were stolen from the cab of a 2014 Ram C55 during the same incident.
• Myron Nissley contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:55 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole cash, a credit card and a driver’s license from his vehicle while it was parked at 23023 C.R. 40, Goshen, sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. Monday.
• Bradley Miller, 56934 Ash Road, Osceola, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:54 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole his custom-built computer sometime between July 24 and July 27.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
• Lydia Acosta contacted Goshen police at 9:47 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 912 S. 12th St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours. Acosta noted that nothing was taken from the vehicle.
• Mary Metzler contacted Goshen police at 10:53 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at 1108 S. 14th St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours. Metzler noted that nothing was taken from the vehicle.
• Gabriela Del Real contacted Goshen police at 10:53 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 803 S. 12th St., Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours. She noted that nothing was taken from the vehicle.
• Janessa Bontrager contacted Goshen police at 5:08 p.m. Monday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1507 S. 16th St., Goshen. She noted that nothing was taken from the vehicle.
• John Trussell contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:56 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered two of his vehicles while they were parked at 24065 C.R. 40, Goshen, sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. Monday. Trussell noted that the steering column of one of the vehicles was also damaged during the incident.
FRAUD
• A representative of Martins, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:55 p.m. Monday to report receiving a counterfeit bill over the weekend.
• A representative of Chili’s, 4018 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:55 p.m. Monday to report a customer leaving the restaurant without paying for his meal.
• Richard Damm, Wakarusa, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:38 a.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred between 11 and 11:05 a.m. Aug. 1.
• Mark Emerson, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:44 p.m. Saturday to report that fraud occurred between 9 a.m. Thursday and 2:10 a.m. Saturday.
• Mary Snyder, New Paris, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:12 a.m. Sunday to report that fraud occurred between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Friday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Debra Mignery, 913 S. 12th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:08 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered her garage without permission.
CRASHES
• A South Bend man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:07 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Phoutlamphanh Janicki, 53, Goshen, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 36 when she failed to yield the right of way and entered the C.R. 13 intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 13. The driver of the second vehicle, Carlos Lopez, 25, South Bend, complained of abdominal pain and minor cuts to his arms. Janicki, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield right of way.
• An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Crystal Jackson, 37, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 38, east of the C.R. 21 intersection, when she began to slow for traffic and a second vehicle traveling too closely behind her collided with the rear of her vehicle. Jackson was transported to Goshen Hospital via ambulance for treatment of back pain resulting from the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Daniel Wences, 37, Vadalia, Michigan, was uninjured. Wences was cited for driving with an expired registration and following too closely.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Esperanza Ramirez, 60332 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:20 a.m. Monday to report that someone crashed into her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway at around 5 a.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Court officers with Elkhart County Superior Court, 315 S. Second St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:48 a.m. Monday to report that the window to Superior Court 5 was damaged by a beer bottle sometime between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday. The incident remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhart Police Department.
• Bill Burns Jr., 54161 Westwood Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:32 p.m. Saturday to report that someone vandalized his mailbox sometime between 4:30 and 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:11 p.m. Friday to report that Austin Johnson, 26, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 11:49 a.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.