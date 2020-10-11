ARREST REPORTS
• Stanley Carrol, 44, 227 1/2 S. Benton St., Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Chicago Avenue at 1:20 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Brian Walls Jr., 25, 356 Stone Drive, Apt. A, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Bashor roads at 11:42 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Sharai Morales, 20, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18 in the vehicle, and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, following a traffic stop near the intersection of East Plymouth Avenue and South Main Street at 2:04 a.m. Saturday. She was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:11 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Ivette Lopez, 31, 57247 Horseshoe Court, Goshen, was driving her vehicle southeast on Lincolnway East behind a second vehicle. Lopez indicated that the vehicle in front of her had its left turn signal on, so she attempted to pass it on the right. However, Lopez said the vehicle then attempted to turn right onto East Plymouth Avenue, resulting in a collision. Lopez was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head pain and bruising on her left arm. The driver of the second vehicle, Stanley Martinez, 39, 1901 Osolo Road, Lot 98, Elkhart, was uninjured.
• A New Paris man was injured when his mo-ped was struck by another vehicle at 4:06 p.m. Friday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Phil Sample, 48, 19094 Oak St., was driving his mo-ped south on South Eighth Street approaching East Jefferson Street when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him that had stopped to turn left onto East Jefferson Street. Sample reportedly passed the vehicle on the right and entered the intersection, where he was struck by a second vehicle, driven by Virlee Osborne, 32, 118 S. Sixth St., Goshen, that was turning west onto East Jefferson Street from South Eighth Street. Sample was ejected from the mo-ped and landed in the middle of the roadway. He was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of scrapes to his arms, left knee, and bruising and swelling to his left ankle. Osborne was uninjured.
THEFT REPORTS
• Idriss Youssouf, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered his belongings had been stolen while he was incarcerated at 8:38 a.m. Friday.
• Wladimir Ride, of Elkhart, told Goshen police someone stole several items from a residence at 219 Queen St., Goshen, at 3:18 p.m. Friday.
• Rosa Medina, of Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole the license plate from off of her vehicle while it was parked at 1527 Bashor Road at 8:16 p.m. Friday.
• Steve Priest, 1405 S. Main St., Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole a political sign from his front yard at 12:56 a.m. Saturday.
• Richard Aguirre, 409 Gra-Roy Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole a yard sign from his yard at 5:54 a.m. Saturday.
• Joseph Lehman, 410 Gra-Roy Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police his Joe Biden yard sign was taken from his front lawn at 5:44 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Hugo Pena, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, told Goshen police someone vandalized his home at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
GUN FOUND
• An employee of Holiday Inn Express, 1415 Lincolnway East, told Goshen police a handgun was found on the property at 1:21 p.m. Friday. The gun was collected and placed into evidence for safe keeping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.