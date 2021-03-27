Goshen police made several arrests recently.
• Maria N. Cortes Rangel, 30, 331 Arbor Ct., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 2:33 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
• Eviute Rodriguez Santiago, 22, 508 Dewey Ave., Goshen, and Eduardo Lozana Maldonado, 20, 308 S. Eighth Street, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police at 10:16 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Indiana and Plymouth avenues. The were released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Michael Hanna, 49, 20376 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Eighth Street. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
CRASH REPORTS
• Josh Mojica, Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed his father’s vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked at 2626 Peddlers Village Road at 10:16 a.m. Friday.
• Michael Degraff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:47 p.m. Saturday that his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue.
THEFT REPORTS
• David Riggs, an employee of Berry Plastics, 1413 Eisenhower Drive South, told Goshen police he noticed a semi-trailer had been stolen from the company’s property at 9:10 a.m. Friday.
• Maria Davis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:05 p.m. Saturday that her cell phone was stolen from her truck while parked at 105 N. Indiana Ave. The person who stole the phone then made fraudulent charges on her debit card using information in the phone, police reported.
ARSON REPORTS
• An employee of Goshen Stamping, 1025 S. 10th St., told Goshen police someone set three cardboard drums on fire on the company’s property sometime between 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• A 24-year Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 4:34 a.m. Sunday that an act of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon occurred while he was inside his home in the 61000 block of C.R. 17. Police said the suspect is unknown at this time.
VANDALIZATION
• Goshen police were called to the 600 block of North Third Street at 6:55 p.m. Saturday when someone reported a person was attempting to vandalize a vehicle.
