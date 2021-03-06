Goshen police made several arrests recently. They include
• Susan Houser, 39, 23419 Sharon Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:54 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Elkhart Road on a charge of driving while intoxicated. According to police, Houser was driving a vehicle that was stopped for speeding. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dominick Tuggle, 31, 1617 Tippecanoe Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:34 a.m. Sunday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator. According to police, Tuggle was stopped at C.R. 28 and Weaver Woods Drive for a traffic infraction. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Hugo Cortes, 21, 2400 Toledo Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident Sunday morning. Police reported that officers were called to a hit-and-run crash at Indiana Avenue and Clinton Street at 2:19 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had left the road and caused damage to state property. The vehicle was later located and Cores was arrested. He was later released on a written promise to appear in court.
THEFT REPORTS
• Brian Emerson, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was stolen while parked at 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, sometime between 9 and 11:45 p.m. Friday.
• Courtney Crew, Elkhart, told Goshen police her vehicle was stolen while parked at 3938 Midway Road at 5:32 p.m. Friday.
GARAGE FIRE REPORTS
• Goshen police were called to 1710 S. 12th St. at 9:13 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a garage fire. According to police, damage was sustained inside the garage, and no injuries were reported.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Ian Zuercher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:36 a.m. Saturday that the rear door to one of his vacant rental properties, 1605 Hickory Place, was broken by a person he did not know.
