Goshen police made several arrests during the weekend. Those include:
• A juvenile was arrested by Goshen police at 10:02 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Elkhart Road on charge of driving while never having received a license.
Police said the juvenile was taken to the juvenile detention facility to await being released to a parent.
• A Goshen woman reported her 13-year-old son was incorrigible at 6:07 p.m. Friday. Goshen police arrested the boy and released him back to his mother.
• Goshen police arrested Kelsy Finkenbiner, 34, 303 N. Harrison St., Syracuse, at 7:06 p.m. Friday at U.S. 33 and C.R. 40. Finkenbiner was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a hypodermic syringe. Finkenbiner was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Joetta Penn, 44, 518 Bridget St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of trespassing at 8:05 p.m. at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E. Penn was released pending a court date.
• A juvenile female was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 12:21 a.m. after her mother reported her as a runaway. The girl was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Zaneta Dotts, 47, 4526 West C Drive, Albion, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:28 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The arrest occurred in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East. Dotts was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
Robert Staley, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a theft occurred Friday at The Crossing, 1824 Reliance Road. What was taken was not reported by Goshen police.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
A Goshen woman reported to Goshen police Friday that a man urinated behind 223 N. Main St.
ANIMAL BITE
Vickie Murray, Goshen, reported an animal bite Friday at 12:15 p.m. The Goshen police report did to specify who was bitten or what type of animal did the biting.
CRASHES
Deborah Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by a red SUV Friday and the driver left the scene. The crash occurred at 3802 Midway Road.
RAPE
An 18-year-old female reported to Goshen police being raped within the City of Goshen on Friday. A report was taken.
BATTERY/INTIMIDATION
A 62-year-old female reported to police that she was battered and intimidated Saturday evening near the 400 block of Westwood Road by a known individual. The victim declined medical treatment and a report was taken.
SHOPLIFTING
A 39-year-old male reported a theft that occurred Saturday night at Mega Liquor and Smoke by an unknown individual. A report was taken.
BATTERY
- A 24-year-old female reported early Sunday morning being battered in the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive. A report was taken.
- Officers were called to an address on April Lane early Sunday morning in reference to a fight call. A 22-year-old male, of Goshen, complained of bruising on the left side of his face and a laceration on his left elbow from a known individual. He was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment. A report was taken.
