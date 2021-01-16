ARRESTED
- Heather Bailey, 25, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:01 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Goshen City Court warrant while she was at 700 W. Lincoln Ave. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Javier Carillo-Perez, 22, California, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:30 p.m. Friday on an out-of-state warrant in the 900 block of South 10th Street.
- Robert Long, 55, 226 Greenfield Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:04 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was stopped at Beaver Lane and West Wilden Avenue for a traffic violation. Long was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Dale Miller, 21, 9140 W. 360 North, Shipshewana, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:42 a.m. Saturday on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving a vehicle while intoxicated. According to the officer's report, police tried to stop Miller’s vehicle near Elkhart and Bashor roads for a traffic violation. The vehicle, police said, took off at a high rate of speed to a private driveway just .2 miles away at 1607 Elkhart Road. Once in the parking lot, the officers stopped the vehicle and removed Miller. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
IDENTITY THEFT
- Antonio Leal, Weslaco, Texas, reported to Goshen police at 10:22 a.m. Friday that someone has used his identity for a job in Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Rebecca Hansen, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 10 a.m. Friday a man she did not know damaged her vehicle with a tire at 219 N. Ninth St., Goshen.
CRASHES
- Casey Dumka, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was involved in a crash near Berkey and Dewey avenues at 5:59 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, she told officers. No injuries were reported.
THEFTS
- Payge Fissgus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:27 a.m. Saturday the theft of vehicle parts and criminal mischief at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.
