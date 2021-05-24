Goshen police made several arrests over the weekend. Those arrests include:
ARRESTS
• Thomas McGuffey, 53, 520 Alana Drive, Goshen, was arrested Friday at 6:10 a.m. on a charge of preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a three-vehicle crash at Indiana Avenue and West Pike Street.
Goshen police reported McGuffey submitted to a chemical test and the results are pending. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Steven Friend, 54, 5111/2 Center St., was arrested by Goshen police on preliminary charges of domestic battery and theft. Police reported a woman said she was battered at Friend’ address at 9:33 a.m. Friday. Police said the woman received minor injuries.
Friend was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Two employees of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, were arrested by Goshen police Friday at 5:44 p.m on charges of theft.
Police reported Mireya Arano-Ruiz, 21, 1007 Pearl St., Elkhart and Cindy Arano-Ruiz, 23, of the same address, were arrested on the charges. Police reported the women were released pending court dates.
• Trina McClead, 41, 117 N. Riverside Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery at 7:14 p.m. Friday. Police report she was arrested after a man told police he was battered. He complain of pain to his face.
McClead was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Scott A. Wilson, 39, 65897 C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police Friday at 7:47 p.m. at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway E. Wilson was released pending a court date.
• Jesse Shriver, 57, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police Friday at 8:26 p.m. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The arrest occurred at Chicago and Indiana avenues.
Shriver was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Maxim Ivanov Ivanov, 44, of 20745 C.R. 36, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battering in the presence of a minor at 12:36 a.m. Saturday.
Police reported a woman at the address told them Ivanov had pulled her hair, causing her pain.
Ivanov was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a house at 800 College Ave at 2:13 a.m. Saturday was arrested by Goshen police.
Faith B. Olson, 25, 920 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was the driver, according to the police report. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED/DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED-PRIOR
Jose Armando Garza, a 21 year old male of 310 Cook Street in Millersburg, was stopped by the Goshen Police for a traffic violation, in the area of Lincolnway East and Madison Street, on Saturday at 10:57 p.m. Mr. Garza failed standardized field sobriety tests and submitted to a certified chemical breath test which resulted in a .186 BrAC. Mr. Garza was also found to have a suspended Indiana driver’s license. Mr. Garza was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and a report was completed.
CRASHES
- A Goshen woman reported to police she observed a hit-an-run crash occur Friday at 4:52 p.m. in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue. The driver involved left the scene before police arrived.
FRAUD
• Angel Miller of Goshen told Goshen police about a case of fraud by phone. The incident occurred Friday at 7:21 p.m.
VANDALISM
• Emmanuel Hernandez Esparza, 202 S. Silverwood Lane, reported to Goshen police at 12:03 a.m. Saturday the entry door to his home was forced open when juveniles struck it.
POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
• A report of the Possession of Child Pornography was made to the Goshen Police Department at 2:08 p.m. on Saturday. The Department of Child Services was contacted, a report was taken, and the investigation is ongoing.
TRESPASS WARNING
• Starlett Kincade, an assistant manager at Walmart reported to police a male was being disorderly and refusing to leave the store at 6:31 p.m. on Saturday. Once on scene police issued a trespass warning to the male subject, and a report was completed.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT
• Jose Almaguer, 56 year old male, of Goshen, reported to police that his vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked near the 3900 block of Midway Road at 4:16 p.m on Saturday. Jose stated that the vehicle that had struck his parked vehicle did not remain at the collision scene to exchange insurance information. A report was completed.
