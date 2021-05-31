Goshen police arrested the following people recently:
• Jayden Ethridge, 19, 800F Lane, Apt. 2A, Elkhart. He was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief after police were called to the 400 block of West Plymouth Avenue for a vehicle spinning its tires in a gravel parking lot at 3:21 p.m. Sunday. Rocks were causing damage to an unoccupied, parked vehicle, police reported. Ethridge was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Scott Butler, 51, 567 Broadmore Estates, Goshen. He was arrested by Goshen police at 12:05 a.m. Monday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Elkhart Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Delfin Cruz, 27, 515 Broadmore Estates, Goshen. He was arrested by Goshen police at 2:39 a.m. Monday on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and for providing police with false information in the 900 block of Broadmore Estates. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
• A 23-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 6:56 p.m. Sunday that he was battered by a person he knows. He suffered a laceration to his back other other minor injuries. He was checked out by paramedics at the scene and released.
• A 20-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police at 7:17 p.m. Sunday that she was battered by someone she knows in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue. She had pain to the left side of her face, but did not require medical attention, police reported.
• A 20-year-old woman was battered by someone she knows in the 2600 block of Redspire Boulevard in Goshen at 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to information provided by Goshen police. The woman told officers she had pain to her right cheek, but declined medical treatment.
• Goshen police were called to a domestic battery in the 1000 block of South 14th Street at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman had minor injuries from the fight but declined medical treatment. The man reported damage to personal property as well.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
A 24-year-old Goshen woman reported a case of invasion of privacy in the 400 block of James Place at 9:47 p.m. Sunday, according to information provided by Goshen police.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
A 24-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 9:47 p.m. Sunday that her privacy was invaded and she was sexually assaulted in the 2400 block of Briarwood Boulevard at about 11 p.m. March 17.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Astrid Barahona, 19, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:40 p.m. Sunday that someone threw a wooden object through the back window of her car.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
Juan Flores Avila, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:24 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle collided with his vehicle at Speedway gas station, 910 W. Lincoln Ave. The vehicle then fled the scene.
