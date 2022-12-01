ARRESTS
• James Tierney III, 41, 397 S. Wood Sage, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash Wednesday morning. Monica Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday that she was involved in a property damage crash in the 700 block of Lincolnway East. The other driver in the crash left the scene, police reported. That driver was later identified as Tierney. Tierney was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. He was also cited for following too closely and having an expired driver’s license.
• Brett Goble, 307 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and battery. According to a Goshen police report, officers were called to the 300 block of West Plymouth Avenue for a domestic fight. A 26-year-old woman had suffered a laceration to her right arm and had markings on her neck and back, plus pain, police reported. Goshen paramedics treated the woman at the scene. Goble was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
FRAUD
A 28-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday she was scammed out of money and intimidated by the suspect in the 500 block of South Main Street.
GRAFFITI
Graffiti was found by Goshen police while on patrol at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday on the east side of Eastlake Fitness, 201 Chicago Ave.
THEFTS & BURGLARIES
• James Mann, 25400 C.R. 22, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:25 a.m. Monday that someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2007 GMC Sierra parked at the rear of his property between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23.
• Shirley Covington reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10 a.m. Monday that her black 2016 Nissan Altima was stolen between 2:15 and 7:30 a.m. Monday from her residence in the 29000 block of Lantz Boulevard, Elkhart.
• Amanda Mills, 27448 Nelson Ave., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8 a.m. Wednesday that someone entered her garage and stole a large amount of tools between 7 and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
• Gerhard Braden, 28773 Lyric Lane, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday that someone broke into his house at around 8:50 a.m. and stole a shotgun and a crossbow.
AWOL
Schuyler Jordan Griffin, 34, Goshen, is considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center after reportedly failing to return to custody by 8:55 a.m. Monday.