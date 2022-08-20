Goshen police reported making one arrest and investigating a variety of incidents Friday.
ARREST
• Raul Aguilar, 31, 806 College Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:56 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Aguilar was stopped at Pike Street and Chicago Avenue for a moving violation, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Two people stole clothing from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 1:46 p.m. Friday, according to a report from Goshen police.
CRASHES
• Adelle Holdread, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:50 p.m. Friday that her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash while she was inside Martin's Super Market Express, 1401 College Ave.
• Charles Yoder, LaGrange, reported to Goshen police at 9:02 p.m. Friday his vehicle was struck while stopped near Indiana and Lincoln avenues. The other driver left the scene without stopping to exchange information.
• A telephone pole was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene, at Greene Road and Wilden Avenue at 10:51 p.m. Friday, according to Goshen police.
BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Caleb Howell, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 4:17 p.m. Friday that his locked storage unit at 2733 Peddler's Village Road was burglarized.
• Ja Toun Ford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:12 p.m. Friday that someone had entered her home in the 2000 block of West Wilden Avenue without her permission. No items were reported missing.
BATTERY
• Two people reported to Goshen police at 4:46 p.m. Friday they were battered in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue. The victims were two Goshen women ages 21 and 35. The accused left the scene before police arrived, according to the report. The 21-year-old later reported, at 5:45 p.m., that her belongings were vandalized and a protective order was violated in the 1300 block of Park 33 Boulevard.
• A 43-year-old Goshen man and a 27-year-old Elkhart woman were injured while fighting each other in the 100 block of South Seventh Street at 8:04 p.m. Friday, according to a report by Goshen police. The two were treated by Goshen paramedics. Charges were sent to the Elkhart County prosecutor for review.
• A 50-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police at 12:05 a.m. Saturday she was battered by her husband at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17. She refused medical attention for her injuries, which included redness and pain to her shoulder.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue at 6:31 p.m. Friday.
• The men's bathroom at Oakridge Park in Goshen was vandalized. The report was made at 6:54 p.m. Friday.
• Maria Herrera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:37 p.m. Friday her vehicle was damaged in the 400 block of Lincolnway East.
DOG BITE
• A 12-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in the 1000 block of Lantern Lane in Goshen at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The boy was treated at Goshen Hospital for his injuries, according to Goshen police.