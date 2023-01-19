Goshen police made a couple of alcohol-related arrests Wednesday.
• Francisco Resendiz, 28, 2223 Decamp Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior convictions, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.
According to police, officers stopped a vehicle at West Plymouth Avenue and South Main Street because it was driving into oncoming traffic. The driver was found to be Resendiz, who police say was intoxicated with a breath alcohol content more than twice the legal limit of .08. A search warrant was obtained for a chemical test. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Theodore Warner III, 33, 1201 C.R. 15, Lot 165, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of public intoxication in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
Officers were called to Main Street by several drivers who reported seeing an unconscious man on the side of the road. The man, found to be Warner, was reportedly intoxicated. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment and was then arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
TRESPASSING
Scott Miller, owner of Bill’s Heating, 803 Linway Drive, reported to Goshen police at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday unauthorized access to the company’s computer system.
VANDALISM
Allen Winford reported to Goshen city police at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday vandalism to his vehicle, while it was parked at 210 E. Lincoln Ave.
VEHICLE FIRE
Goshen police officers responded to the 400 block of Marilyn Avenue in reports of a car being on fire at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was put out by Goshen fire units.
FRAUD
Kayla Alaniz reported to Goshen police at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday that she’d purchased an item from a person on an online application app and has not received the item.
THEFTS
• Goshen police officers were called to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday on report of two juvenile girls who were caught shoplifting from the store. A 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both of Goshen, were arrested and later released to their legal guardians with a pending court date.
• Goshen police officers were called to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday for a shoplifting in progress. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival.