Goshen police were involved in a standoff situation on 10th Street late Sunday afternoon.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 10th Street at 5:22 p.m. for a welfare check which resulted in an hours-long standoff with the subject.
Following the standoff, the subject, who has not been formally identified, was transported to a nearby hospital for a 24-hour commitment.
No additional details related to the standoff have been provided by the department.
ARRESTS
• Steven Alvarado Castill, 30, 2408 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of strangulation, domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime while in the 1400 block of Red Blossom Drive at 7:43 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tiffany Ellender, 34, and Marcus Lonsberry, 40, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 6 and C.R. 25 at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 23. They were released pending a court date.
• Jeremy Nettrouer, 35, 230 E. Farver St., Shipshewana, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies Thursday on charges of possession of paraphernalia and methamphetamine following the execution of an arrest warrant. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alijawon Shorter, 22, 1722 Moyer Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33 and Shore Avenue at 3:01 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Amanti White, 32, 58690 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of felony domestic battery and strangulation while at his home at 6:53 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ashlee Bates, 28, 1545 Edison Road, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 2:33 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
• Preston Rouch, 23, 60281 Pembrook Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon while at his home at 5:43 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alexander Delapaz, 26, 1102 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the 21000 block of C.R. 40 at 5:39 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Daniel Ordaz, 28, 713 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of 63433 C.R. 13 at 2:37 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• David Bartley, 42, 56774 Woodbury Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of felony domestic battery and criminal confinement while in the 59000 block of Timber Trail at 6:14 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ryan Stewart contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:40 a.m. Nov. 23 to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of Ind. 120 and Eby Road. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
• Brenda Franco contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:47 a.m. Friday to report being involved in a hit-and-run crash while in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and C.R. 45.
THEFTS
• Michelle Sokol contacted Goshen police at 9:56 a.m. Sunday to report the theft of items from out of her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 712 Emerson St. sometime during the overnight hours.
• Karla Olvera contacted Goshen police at 3:38 p.m. Sunday to report a shoplifting incident involving a man taking food items without paying for them while at 2304 Lincolnway East.
• Lyndon Yoder contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:24 a.m. Nov. 23 to report that a 2006 TNT enclosed trailer was stolen from Checkerberry Rentals, 62644 C.R. 37, Goshen, sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 22 and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 23.
• Rhanda Flowers contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:17 p.m. Nov. 23 to report that her wallet was stolen from out of her purse while she was at 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at approximately 11:37 a.m. Nov. 23.
• Scott Slusser contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:55 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of the catalytic converter from off of his son’s vehicle while it was parked at 59049 C.R. 11, Elkhart, sometime between Sept. 15 and Thursday.
• Bruce Cashbaugh contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to report that his 2019 white Winnebago Minnie Drop travel trailer RV was stolen from Store Safe SelfStorage, 58013 C.R. 7, Elkhart, sometime between Nov. 17 and Thursday.
• Jared Arnett contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:48 a.m. Friday to report that someone stole the catalytic converter from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 29736 C.R. 20, Elkhart, sometime between Nov. 23 and Thursday.
• Camron Haberstich contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole his Polaris off-road vehicle while it was parked at 67224 U.S. 33, Goshen, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
• Tessa Hale contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:05 p.m. Saturday to report that someone cut the lock on her storage unit at 22715 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, and stole several items sometime between April 1 and Nov. 22.
FRAUD
• Debra George, Wakarusa, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:46 p.m. Nov. 22 to report that fraud occurred between 3 p.m. Nov. 7 and 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Jaime Earnhart contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:08 p.m. Friday to report that someone discharged a firearm in an unsafe manner while traveling in the 59000 block of C.R. 21 in Goshen.