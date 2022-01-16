Police help family trying to stay warm
Goshen police helped a family of four find a warm place to stay Saturday.
At 5:18 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Main and Clinton streets because two adults and two children were attempting to get into buildings. Officers found the family and determined they were trying to escape the cold and were in need of help. The family was taken to Faith Mission in Elkhart.
ARRESTS
• KC McClain, 33, 60246 Missouri Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:23 p.m. Saturday on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator with a prior offense. Police said they stopped McClain in the 500 block of River Avenue for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Timothy Kelley, 54, 235 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:29 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. Kelley was arrested at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS & BURGLARIES
• A Goshen woman reported her dog stolen to Goshen police at 12:29 p.m. Saturday.
According to Goshen police, Carmen Madrigal, Goshen, reported her dog had gotten loose near the 500 block of Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen. An unidentified person was seen putting the dog into a vehicle.
• Farish Howard, 700 block of North Seventh Street, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:46 p.m. Saturday that someone broke into his home and stole his television.
• Goshen officers conducting a criminal investigation were asked by Elkhart police to check the area of Space Makers Storage, 3031 Peddler's Village Road, at 11 p.m. Saturday. During this search, officers reported finding four storage units that were possibly tampered with.
