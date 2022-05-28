Goshen police engaged in a short pursuit with a man on a bike at 6:18 a.m. Friday.
According to a report from Goshen police, officers attempted to stop a person on a back for an infraction at North Main and Johnson streets. The person on the bike did not stop, police pursued, but they lose sight of him.
BATTERY
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to her neck and face during a battery in the 300 block of South Seventh Street, Goshen, at 10:03 p.m. Friday, according to a report from Goshen police. The woman refused medical treatment.
SHOPLIFTING
Darren E. Miller, 26, 9661 E. Pixie Pkwy., Cromwell, was cited by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 11 p.m. Friday. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.