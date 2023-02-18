Goshen police arrested three people overnight in separate incidents.
• Samantha Rancourt, 22, 398 Spencer Lane, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Spencer Lane. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jermaine Roland, 50, 1130 N. Michigan St., Apt. A, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater. Roland was stopped at Elkhart and Ferndale roads at 1:59 a.m. Saturday for a traffic infraction, according to police. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Samantha Hernandez, 26, 301 Illinois St., Bristol, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:35 a.m. Saturday. She was stopped at Dierdorff Road and Davis Drive. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
A 46-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 4:29 p.m. Friday that she was battered by someone she knows in the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue. She suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment, police reported.
HIT-AND-RUN
Karleen Brennan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:13 p.m. Friday that she was involved in a collision at Denver Avenue and Pike Street where the other driver left without exchanging information.
DOOR BROKEN
A 32-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 2:55 p.m. Friday that her landlord broke the door to her home in the 100 block of South Eighth Street. Police said this is an apparent ongoing civil problem between the two.