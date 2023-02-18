Goshen police arrested three people overnight in separate incidents.

• Samantha Rancourt, 22, 398 Spencer Lane, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of minors at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Spencer Lane. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

• Jermaine Roland, 50, 1130 N. Michigan St., Apt. A, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater. Roland was stopped at Elkhart and Ferndale roads at 1:59 a.m. Saturday for a traffic infraction, according to police. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

• Samantha Hernandez, 26, 301 Illinois St., Bristol, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:35 a.m. Saturday. She was stopped at Dierdorff Road and Davis Drive. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

BATTERY

A 46-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 4:29 p.m. Friday that she was battered by someone she knows in the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue. She suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment, police reported.

HIT-AND-RUN

Karleen Brennan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:13 p.m. Friday that she was involved in a collision at Denver Avenue and Pike Street where the other driver left without exchanging information.

DOOR BROKEN

A 32-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 2:55 p.m. Friday that her landlord broke the door to her home in the 100 block of South Eighth Street. Police said this is an apparent ongoing civil problem between the two.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you