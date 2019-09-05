A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested by Goshen police and jailed at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of child molestation at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday. The arrests came after police investigated a report from the Department of Child Services. No other information was provided.
ARRESTS
• Aurelio Villacorta Vasquez, 22, 808 F Lane, Apt. 1C, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:24 p.m. Monday on charges of operating a vehicle while never having received a license and providing false information, plus warrants. The arrest took place at U.S. 33 and Meijer Drive. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dustin Sabo, 30, 914 N. Sixth St., Apt. A, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police at 3:43 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants issued by Elkhart County. The arrest was made after police were called to Lightning Clean Laundry, 202 Johnston St., to a suspicious person. Sabo was first taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment before being transported to the jail.
THEFTS
• Carl Grove, 20000 block of Ind. 120, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that his 1985 Honda scooter, which was listed for sale, was stolen from his driveway between noon and 4 p.m. Monday.
• Esmerelda Santamaria-Tinoco reported to Elkhart County deputies that items were stolen out of her unlocked Dodge Durango while parked in her driveway at 58447 Nathena Lane, Goshen, between 8 p.m. Aug. 28 and 11 a.m. Monday.
• Kayla Stafford reported to Elkhart County deputies that her wallet was stolen from inside her Chrysler Town and Country minivan between 8 p.m. Monday and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at 58750 Ox Bow Drive, Goshen.
• An employee of Soil Solutions, 29861 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies a burglary to the business in which $6,000 worth of welding equipment and power tools were stolen between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. The burglar cut a hole in a fence to gain access to the property.
• Items were stolen from Walmart Supercenter, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, Aug. 31, according to a report from Goshen police.
• Victoria Kelley, Elwood, reported to Goshen police at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday that a theft occurred from her vehicle while it was parked at BMS Automotive, 708 Logan St.
• Imrich Kuric, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his Ford F250 was stolen from 521 E. Lincoln Ave., sometime after Aug. 29.
• Lee Bergey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen while parked at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St. at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday.
• A 16-year-old girl reported to Goshen police at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday her bicycle was stolen from outside of Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St.
• A Goshen boy reported to Goshen police at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday his bike was stolen from outside of Kroger, 209 N. Chicago Ave.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Charles Dolph reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, a silver two-door car ran off the road and struck his home at 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 14, and the driver then drove the vehicle from the scene.
VANDALISM
• An employee with Pioneer Associates Inc. reported to Elkhart County deputies that the company’s Ford F-350 had all of its windows broken while it was parked along Ind. 13, near C.R. 148, between 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
• A 16-year-old girl reported to Elkhart County deputies that her Buick Verano, which was parked in the parking lot at Fairfield High School, 67240 C.R. 31, Benton, was vandalized between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
• Vernon Goodwin, Kentucky, reported to Goshen police that his car was damaged while he was staying at Best Western, 900 Lincolnway East, at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Terrance Rodino, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies someone used his account in an online scam between 8 a.m. Aug. 29 and 8 a.m. Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.