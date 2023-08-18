Goshen police reported making two arrests Thursday.
• Ryun Watson, 29, 30409 Wolf Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:04 a.m. Thursday on an out-of-state warrant after he was given a trespass warning from Shiloh Industries, 910 Eisenhower Drive South. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and detained for another jurisdiction.
• Andrew Fuentes, 25, 2407 Bison Ridge, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:58 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangerment. He was arrested following a traffic stop near Elkhart and Ferndale roads. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ANIMAL BITE
Richard Schmitz, 58, Goshen, reported a dog bite in the 2700 block of Peddler’s Village Road to Goshen police at 6:51 a.m. Thursday. Police said medical attention was refused at the time.
THEFTS
• Trading cards were reported stolen from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 11:27 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from Goshen police.
• A theft was reported to Goshen police from Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, at 2:28 p.m. Thursday. The theft occurred Monday.
• A theft was reported to Goshen police by an employee of Petco, 2823 County Home Road, at 2:39 p.m. Thursday. The suspect left the scene prior to police arriving.