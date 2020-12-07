Goshen police made several arrests over the weekend, including juveniles on charges of being incorrigible and domestic battery. The arrests include:
• Dustin Lemarr, 32, 107 E. Randolph St., Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:53 p.m. in the 100 block of North Indiana Avenue on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A woman reported to Goshen police that at 4:36 p.m. Saturday a Door-Dash employee kicked her mailbox over after a verbal altercation. The incident occurred at 1004 S. 12th St.
Later that day at 6:48 p.m., police report a 16-year-old male was arrested by Goshen police at the address on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. Police said they were called to the home on a report of the battery and found a female who was suffering from bruising and swelling. She was taken to Goshen Hospital.
The teen was released to a guardian pending a court date.
• Richard Mendez, 25, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police Sunday at 1:57 a.m. after a traffic stop at West Pike and North Harrison streets. Mendez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released pending a court date.
• A juvenile male was arrested at a home along Arbor Court Saturday at 2:15 a.m. by Goshen police. Police reported a parent called them to report the juvenile was being incorrigible. Police arrested the juvenile on a charge of being incorrigible and released him to his parents pending a court date.
• Cristian Escotto Santiago, 29, 1015 Beaver lane, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Saturday by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Travis Huffman, 25, 6174 Noe Drive, Kimmel, was arrested by Goshen police Friday at 6:13 p.m. on a charge of theft. The theft reportedly occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East. He was released with a pending court date.
• Brent Gibson Jr., 20, 610 Center St., Goshen and Daylin Bertch, 18, 1806 Kroc Lane, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police Friday at 8:26 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East.
Police reported both men were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and Bertch was also arrested on a charge of never obtaining a driver’s license. Both were released pending court dates.
• A 10-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police Friday at 7:42 a.m. on a charge of being incorrigible at a home in the 300 block of West Plymouth Avenue. Police reported a parent called them and reported the boy had set a small fire in the house and damaged property. The fire had been extinguished when police arrived. The boy was released pending a court date.
THEFTS
• Alma Gevenstuck told Goshen police Saturday that Christmas decorations were stolen from her property in the 700 block of North Seventh Street.
• Dallas Maynard of Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday that his bag and its contents were stolen while it was left unattended in the alley behind the 700 block of South Ninth St.
• Tina Lamb of Goshen reported Friday to Goshen police her three-wheel mo-ped was stolen sometime in October.
• A package addressed to Terra Hetler, 61108 C.R. 17, was stolen. Goshen police said they received the report Friday.
BATTERY
• Lori Arnold of Goshen reported to Goshen police Saturday that someone threw a cup full of ice at her while she was downtown at 3:01 p.m. She told police the cup did not strike her.
CRASHES
• Crystal Lanpher, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police at 9:24 p.m. Saturday that she was involved in a traffic collision in the 2900 block of Main Street and the driver of the other vehicle drove from the scene prior to police arriving.
• Jessica Ortega Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision Sunday at 2:02 a.m. at 943 Colonial Manor Drive. She said the driver drove from the scene without reporting the incident.
VANDALISM
• Lori Arnold told Goshen police Friday morning that someone had damaged signs in her front yard along Main Street.
• Kellie O’Connell, Goshen, told Goshen police someone slashed two tires on her vehicle sometime early Friday. Police reported the vehicle was parked at 618 S. Fifth St.
