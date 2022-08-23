A 20-year-old Goshen man was injured when his motorcycle slid into the rear of a parked vehicle at 6:56 p.m. Sunday.
According to Goshen police, Gavin Hodges, Goshen, was driving a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 south on Colonial Manor Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed as it hit the curb. The motorcycle then slid into the rear of a parked vehicle before stopping, police reported.
Hodges suffered shoulder or upper arm injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
CRASHES
• A 16-year-old girl was treated at Goshen Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on C.R. 127, north of C.R. 146, south of Goshen, at 9:51 p.m. Saturday.
• A 22-year-old man from Michigan was injured when he fell out of a moving vehicle in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen, at 9:11 p.m. Monday. According to police, the man was transferred to Elkhart General Hospital due to his injuries, the extent of which Goshen police did not know at the time of the report.
• A pedestrian sustained pain to his leg and arm areas following a hit-and-run crash in the 2400 block of Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday. The man was taken to Goshen Hospital for a medical evaluation.
ARRESTS
• Paul Cady, 55, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:58 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Cady had entered the home of Ron Davidhizar, 27853 Willard Road, Elkhart, without permission and police were called, according to an officer’s report.
• Jessica Cunningham, 35, 505 S. Byrkit St., Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:43 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Bristol and Johnson streets in Elkhart. She was taken to the Elkhart County jail.
• Skila Dehoff, 31, was arrested by Goshen police at 712 S. 10th St., Goshen, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. According to police, officers served a search warrant at the 10th Street home and found methamphetamine, syringes and paraphernalia. Dehoff was taken to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 14-year-old Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police on charges of criminal conversion and battery following a fight at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 3:16 p.m. Monday. The teen was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Ricky Hendershott, 26102 Heatherfield Drive, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, someone fired a bullet which struck the ramp of his rear deck, causing a hole in it.
BURGLARY
• Christian Fernando Santos, 1015 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police that someone stole jewelry from his home during a burglary at 12:46 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF & VANDALISM
• Areas of Baintertown Dam-River Preserve County Park, 18226 C.R. 142, New Paris, were vandalized between 8 a.m. Aug. 12 and 8 a.m. Aug. 15, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
• Shannon McCreary, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 400 block of Middlebury Street at 10:08 a.m. Monday.
RAPE
• Elkhart County deputies are investigating a rape that was reported in Millersburg at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck that was parked at TCS Communications LLC, 29423 Phillips St., Elkhart, between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
FRAUD
• Chelsea Banks, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Monday that she was the victim of fraud. Banks told police she had placed a $1,600 security deposit on a rental home only to discover the listing was fraudulent.