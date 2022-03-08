Goshen man target of attempted robbery
A 47-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 5:35 p.m. Sunday that a person displayed a handgun and attempted to rob him of his dirt bike in the 500 block of East Jefferson Street. The Goshen man managed to escape unharmed and the suspect fled, police reported. ARRESTS
• Wayne Craigo, 47, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:39 p.m. Monday on a charge of obstruction of traffic at Pike and Third streets. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• James Flores, 56, 19636 U.S. 20, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:42 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft. Flores is accused of taking a laptop belonging to a high school student at Lightning Clean Laundry, 212 Johnston St., while the student was doing laundry. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Tyler S. Oden, 31, 14037 C.R. 50, Apt. A, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:20 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. Oden was stopped near Market and Jefferson streets in New Paris, police reported.
• Jackie Pendergrass, 31, and Jonathan Ripple, 38, both of 16196 Hodgson St., Vandalia, Michigan, were arrested by Goshen police at 6:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Main and Garden streets for a vehicle infraction, police reported. Both were released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Lorena Rojas Morena, 23, 304-A Stone Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies following a vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. March 4 in the 21000 block of C.R. 40, near Goshen. Rojas Morena is accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Erin Rentfrow, 20, no address listed, was cited into court by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana at 1:07 p.m. Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies reported that she was stopped for having an expired license plate. She was released at the scene.
THEFTS
• Christina Stevenson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:46 a.m. Monday a theft from her vehicle while it was parked in the 1200 block of West Wilkinson Street overnight.
• Adrian Aguilar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:16 a.m. Monday that his passport was stolen from his unlocked vehicle sometime overnight in the 2400 block of Tulip Blvd., Goshen.
• James Maxwell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:10 a.m. Monday that a theft occurred from his vehicle overnight while parked in the 1200 block of Division Street.
• An employee of San Jose Market, 720 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:44 a.m. Monday that a catalytic converter to one of their vans was stolen.
• Renzo Olcese, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:55 a.m. Monday that a package was stolen from the front porch of his home in the 2400 block of Redspire Blvd.
• Marcy Bonilla reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:06 p.m. March 4 that between 5:26 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. that day, someone stole items from her mother’s grave at 1529 S. Nappanee St.
• Cathleen Gamez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6 p.m. Saturday that at about 11:45 p.m. Friday someone stole her 1995 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck from 54151 Southwood Drive, Elkhart.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Rosa Kendrick, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:03 p.m. Monday that her vehicle, which was parked next to her home at 1122 S. Main St., was struck by another vehicle, which then left the scene.
• Cynthia Robison, North Webster, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a white Jeep Wrangler Unlimited struck her vehicle at Ind. 15 and C.R. 46 and then left the scene at about 9:29 a.m. Monday.
• Catherine Ortega, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:37 a.m. Sunday that her vehicle was struck while in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddler’s Village Road. The driver of the other vehicle left without providing information or contacting police.
FRAUD
• Carol Sue Yensco, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies that fraud had been committed against her between 9 p.m. March 1 and 2:45 p.m. March 2.
AWOL
• Emily Malone, 35, Elkhart, is reported absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center after she reportedly failed to return to custody at 2:25 p.m. March 3.
