A Goshen man reported he was robbed of several hundred dollars during a vehicle ride Wednesday night near Goshen.
Evan Renner reported to Elkhart County police a male and three females he didn’t know robbed him at knifepoint in a vehicle as they drove westbound in the 19000 block of U.S. 20 around 8:55 p.m., according to the report.
Renner told police the suspects stole $600 from him.
DOG TAKEN ALONG WITH STOLEN TRUCK
A man’s dog was taken Wednesday morning during the theft of his truck in Middlebury.
Jerry Wallace reported to Elkhart County police his 2003 Cadillac Escalade was stolen while it was parked at the Gallups Marathon gas station, 50980 Ind. 13, around 6:05 a.m. Wallace said he’d left the truck running at the business, and his 8-year-old, long-haired dachshund was inside when the theft occurred.
Police are investigating the case.
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN MOTEL THEFT
Three men were arrested as police investigated a series of thefts from vehicles at the Comfort Suites in Elkhart.
Henry Sims, 54, Elkhart, and Keith Boyd, 48, Chicago, are jailed each on a theft charge, while Peter Mason, 49, South Bend, is jailed for theft as well as on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Elkhart County police were at the Comfort Suites, 27838 C.R. 24, for a protective detail when the three were allegedly spotted stealing items from a vehicle parked at the motel around 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As the suspects left the scene in a minivan, police sought to stop them. But the driver of the van, identified as Mason, allegedly fled and led officers on a pursuit into South Bend, where the three were taken into custody, according to the release.
Police had set a protective detail at the motel after several vehicles were broken into there earlier this month.
THEFT
Abraham Lambright reported to Elkhart County police his 2009 Mazda CX9 was stolen from Marathon gas station, 65615 Ind. 15, in Goshen around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
ARREST
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving without a license after police responded to a crash near 1755 Lincolnway East around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The teen was released to a guardian with a citation to appear in court.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Gary Kincaid, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mailbox was struck by an Amazon delivery vehicle sometime Wednesday afternoon. Kincaid said the truck’s driver did not stop to report the crash, according to a report.
• Bradley Fishburn, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run collision that occurred while he dined at The Oasis, 702 W. Lincoln Ave., around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Jennifer Hess, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday she received mail indicating her personal information was used to apply for unemployment benefits.
• Kinsaidreay Shepard, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Jan. 15 and Tuesday.
• Michael Schueneman, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday approximately $5,600 was taken from an account sometime between Sept. 15 and Oct. 23.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Steven Friend Jr., 32, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave when staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
