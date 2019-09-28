A Goshen man was arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through three counties early Sunday morning.
Emma Wohlford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle and left the scene at 61115 Ind. 15 around 1:57 a.m. Officers located the vehicle in the 17000 block of C.R. 34 in front of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, according to a report.
The driver, Omarr Ginez, 18, 116 S. 23rd St., Goshen, reportedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit into LaGrange County, Noble County and back into Elkhart County, where the pursuit ended on U.S. 6 near C.R. 127.
Ginez was arrested on charges of resisting in a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and criminal recklessness with a vehicle. Ginez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• Dustin E. Edmonson, 28, 21919 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:07 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Indiana Avenue. Edmonson was released at the scene with a pending court date.
• Ronald Ruiz, 39, 1121 Beaver Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 11:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating while intoxicated after police were dispatched to 910 W. Lincoln Ave. Ruiz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Joshua D. Coleman, 33, 102 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication after police were dispatched to The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., in regard to a suspicious person with a firearm. Coleman was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jorge Gonzalez, 31, 23118 Frederick Circle, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 10:01 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. Gonzalez was released at the scene with a pending court date.
• Ryan Kreft, 24, 99 EMS T18 Lane, Leesburg, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:25 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after reportedly driving his car onto a sidewalk at 202 Johnston St. Kreft was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
• A 59-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police he was battered by an unidentified person around 10:02 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Stone Drive. The man sustained moderate injuries and did not seek medical treatment, according to a report.
• A 46-year-old man reported to Goshen police he was battered by an identified male who stole his phone around 10:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Lincoln Avenue. The man sustained injuries and was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
FRAUD PRESCRIPTION
Goshen police were dispatched to Walgreens, 429 W. Pike St., around 1:23 p.m. Friday in regard to a female attempting to obtain a prescription with a fraudulent prescription.
THEFT
• An employee of Synergy RV Transport reported to Goshen police an identified person took a motor home and failed to deliver it at its scheduled destination around 4:23 p.m. Friday.
• Andrew Crovsore, Goshen, reported his bicycle stolen to Goshen police around 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 90 block of Winchester Court.
• Devin Wilson, Goshen, reported his bicycle stolen to Goshen police around 8:47 p.m. Saturday from his residence in the 600 block of Noelwood Drive.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Around 5:27 p.m. Friday, Debra Reschly, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an unknown person broke the front passenger side window of her vehicle sometime during the early afternoon hours Friday in the 400 block of East Madison Street.
