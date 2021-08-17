A Goshen man was arrested after reportedly leading Goshen police on a short pursuit in the city Monday.
Goshen police reported they attempted to stop a car at N. Ninth St. and Mercer Avenue. A pursuit began and then ended in the area of N. Fifth and Crescent streets.
Arrested was Adrian Dominguez Carmona, 38, 416 N. Fifth St., Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while never having received a license.
BATTERY
• A 40-year-old Bristol woman reported she was battered and threatened at a residence in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 in Bristol at 1:04 a.m. Sunday, according to Elkhart County deputies.
• A 19-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:10 a.m. Sunday that she was strangled, punched repeatedly and had a firearm pointed at her while at a home in the 22000 block of Stillwater Court, Elkhart, between 3 and 7:10 a.m.
• A 42-year-old Goshen woman sustained minor injuries to her face and arm area during a fight with another woman in the 1000 block of West Pike Street at 7:19 p.m. Monday, according to a Goshen police report. The woman was seen by Goshen paramedics and was released at the scene. The other woman left prior to police arriving.
• A 28-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 11:01 p.m. Monday that she was battered by someone she knows in the 700 block of South 10th Street. The woman complained of pain and no medical treatment was required, police reported.
THEFTS
• A 2018 Audi A4 was stolen from a 21-year-old woman at 1:27 p.m. Saturday at 28991 C.R. 12, Elkhart. The woman told Elkhart County police she knew the person who took the car and that person pinned her against the vehicle during the theft.
• Katherine Gonsalves reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:37 a.m. Sunday that medication was believed to be stolen from 28070 C.R. 24 between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
• Property of Phend & Brown Construction was stolen over the weekend at 2120 College Ave., Goshen, according to a report from the Goshen Police Department.
• Robin Holloway reported to Goshen police at 12:02 p.m. Monday that her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle while she was at work at 1213 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
• Jose Manuel Medina Arocho, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:35 p.m. Monday that he was the victim of identity theft.
• Martin Neal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:53 p.m. Monday that two vehicles parked near the 2000 block of West Wilden Avenue had components stolen from them between 4 p.m. Friday and Monday.
BURGLARY
• Brenda Hawkins reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:42 a.m. Monday that someone broke into the New Paris Store, 68477 Main St., New Paris, between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. Multiple tobacco products and $50 in change were stolen, police reported.
• Amanda Cantillo, 218 N. Ninth St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:21 p.m. Monday that her home was burglarized.
VANDALISM
• Sharron Fertitta, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:43 a.m. Monday that her vehicle was damaged overnight while at 622 River Ave., Goshen.
• Jaimie Anglemyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:43 a.m. Monday that someone damaged his 2017 Ford F150 overnight while it was parked at 622 River Ave., Goshen.
