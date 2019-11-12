A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:56 p.m. Monday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Matthew S. Kelley, 23, 4400 E. 1300 North, Syracuse, was driving his vehicle north on Main Street, approaching the intersection at Pike Street, when he attempted to stop his vehicle and slid on snow that had accumulated on the roadway, resulting in a collision with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped at the intersection in front of him.
The driver of the second vehicle, Jeffrey W. Alwine, 55, 20995 Rivers Edge Drive, Goshen, suffered neck pain as a result of the collision. Kelley was uninjured.
LEAVING THE SCENE
• John Harley, Goshen, told Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of College Avenue and 15th Street at 1:05 p.m. Monday.
• Taylor Vasil filed a report with Goshen police indicating a crash occurred at Merit Learning Center, 801 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, at 5:18 p.m. Monday. Vasil said the driver left the scene after damaging a fence and never contacted police.
ARRESTS
• Lavern Nisley, 66, 421 Constitution Ave., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a crash at 817 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, at 4:44 p.m. Monday.
• Allan May, 47, 64582 C.R. 43, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of intimidation while at his home at 3 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Bailey Toma, 58656 Sundial Court, Goshen, told Elkhart County police they noticed they’d been the victim of fraudulent activity at 4:53 p.m. Nov. 6.
DOG BITES
• Ryan Frey, Osceola, told Goshen police he was bitten by a dog while in the 1300 block of Sweet Clover Lane, Goshen, at 5:13 p.m. Monday. He sustained minor scratches to the back of his right knee and was examined by Goshen physicians.
THEFTS
• Daniel Tack, Goshen, told Goshen police three sets of tires were stolen from vehicles at Goshen Motors, 3220 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 8:50 a.m. Monday.
• Goshen College security told Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from the campus, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen, at 9:40 a.m. Monday.
• Paula Checkly told Elkhart County police someone stole an Amazon package off of her front porch in the 18000 block of C.R. 18, Goshen, and left in a silver four-door passenger car at 11:53 a.m. Thursday.
• Joseph Dean told Elkhart County police someone stole a package containing two softball bats from his front door in the 18000 block of C.R. 40, Goshen, between 2 and 3:45 p.m. Friday.
• Jeannette De Pree told Elkhart County police her black Ford Fusion was stolen while in the 51000 block of C.R. 19, Bristol, between midnight and 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Ron Zmuda told Elkhart County police someone broke the lock off of a shed located in the 18000 block of C.R. 18, Goshen, and stole fuel and lawn care tools.
GUNFIRE
• Belinda Rogers told Elkhart County police someone shot a bullet into her residence in the 18000 block of Hedgewood Drive, Goshen, around 6:30 p.m. Monday, causing damage to her living-room window, curtains and two walls inside the residence.
