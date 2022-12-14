A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jerry Love, 40, Churubusco, was driving his vehicle south on Ind. 15 when he attempted to turn east onto C.R. 42 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on Ind. 15, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Todd Yoder, 62, Goshen, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of shoulder pain resulting from the collision.
Love, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Bremen woman was struck by a vehicle while walking in a parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Goshen. According to a Goshen Police Department report, Emily Zartman, 28, 5000 N. 150 W., Warsaw, was turning left in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Division Street when her vehicle struck the arm of a pedestrian walking in the parking lot. The pedestrian, later identified as Holli Shively, 48, 214 Parke View Lane, Bremen, complained of lower arm pain as a result of the incident. Zartman was uninjured. The primary factor of the incident was listed at failure to yield the right of way by Zartman.
ARRESTS
• Brent Holmes, 34, 18524 C.R. 23, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine while in the 61000 block of C.R. 21 in Goshen at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 16-year-old girl was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery, incorrigible and being a runaway while in the 23000 block of Greenleaf Boulevard in Elkhart at 8 a.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• A 16-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while in the 1000 block of South 15th Street at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• An 11-year-old girl was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of incorrigible while in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Ubaldo Diaz Rubalcaba, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana/THC wax while in the 22000 block of Stillwater Court in Elkhart at 4:45 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• Donovan Castillo, 19, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Jackson Road and Ind. 331 in St. Joseph County at 5:05 a.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Jennifer Kucenski, 70, 57958 C.R. 1, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R.s 20 and 1 at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT• Jesus Fuentes contacted Goshen police at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of his laptop and backpack from his vehicle while it was parked in the 400 block of Lincolnway East.
• Gerald Yoder contacted Elkhart County deputies at noon Monday to report the theft of a 2003 Ford F250 from Clinton Center Feed, 62839 C.R. 37, Goshen, sometime between noon Dec. 8 and noon Monday.
• Shawn Bailey contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a bag of jewelry and a vehicle title from her property in the 54000 block of Echo Lane in Bristol sometime between Dec. 6 and Sunday.
BURGLARY• Ann Perez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:59 a.m. Monday to report the theft of $2,000 worth of jewelry from a property in the 54000 block of Wilson Street in Elkhart sometime between Nov. 22 and Sunday. Perez also reported more than $6,000 worth of unauthorized credit card purchases were made in connection with the incident.CRIMINAL MISCHIEF• Goshen police were contacted at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of graffiti on property located in the 400 block of West Plymouth Avenue.
AWOL• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:53 p.m. Monday to report that Daniel Johnson, 35, South Bend, failed to return to custody at 3:08 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday to report that Victor Hampton-Givan, 25, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and is now considered absent without leave.