A Goshen man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:51 a.m. Monday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Ezra Kipruto, 25, Goshen, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 16 when he entered a curve just east of C.R. 1 and lost control of his vehicle, exiting the roadway to the south and striking a mailbox and utility pole.
Kipruto was first transported to Elkhart General Hospital and then transferred to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of head, torso and leg injuries sustained in the crash.
ARRESTS
• Damian Tiscareno Delgado, 31, 44 Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Third Street in Goshen at 10:18 a.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Duquawn Edwards, 33, 314 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and active Elkhart County warrants after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Seventh Street to investigate a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle damaging a NIPSCO meter. Edwards was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alejandro Ruiz Ramos, 32, 1308 S. 14th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of College Avenue and Dierdorff Road in Goshen at 6:57 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Benjamin Hadley, 39, 301 Imus Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of a narcotic drug and marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Garden Boulevard and Smith Avenue at 12:55 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail. A passenger in the vehicle, Jayden Billingsley, 20, was also arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and released pending a court date.
• Edward Hodges, 46, 2614 W. Prast Blvd., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 33 and C.R. 113 in Elkhart at 2:49 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Logan Wagoner, 24, 64149 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of C.R. 40 and Ind. 119 in Goshen at 6:08 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Timothy Rhodes, 50, 1725 Elizabeth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 120 and Fourth Avenue at 1:10 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Heather Weber, 42, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 1:19 p.m. Sunday. She was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Richard Kaufman Jr., Michigan, contacted Goshen police at 5:32 a.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while parked unattended at 2475 E. Kercher Road, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information or reporting the incident.
• Miguel Ochoa contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:09 p.m. Saturday to report that his vehicle was struck by a white pickup truck while at the intersection of Ind. 15 and Waterford Mills Parkway. The driver of the truck then fled the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFT
• Roger Ramer, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:17 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of his license plate from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 1775 West Plains Drive, Goshen, sometime last month.
• A representative of Walgreens, 429 W. Pike St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:51 p.m. Sunday to report an incident of shoplifting.
• Andrew Geiman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:52 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole items from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 61528 C.R. 13, Goshen, sometime between 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 6 a.m. Oct. 12.
• Latonya Wallace contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:10 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole her 2013 black Kia Optima while it was parked at 30968 Riverbend Circle, Osceola, sometime between 6:30 and 10 p.m. Friday.
• Jessica Jimenez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:16 a.m. Monday to report that her mother’s 2007 Toyota Corolla was stolen while parked at 56597 Boss Blvd., Elkhart.
BURGLARY
• Lois Widmer, 405 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:28 p.m. Sunday to report that her home had been burglarized and various items stolen.
FRAUD
• Elizbeth Elmore, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred between 3 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8:13 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A 17-year-old Goshen boy contacted Goshen police at 7:55 p.m. Sunday to report that someone vandalized his vehicle while it was parked unattended in the Kroger parking lot, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Alexis Taylor, 57562 Best Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:23 p.m. Saturday to report that her home was burglarized and several items stolen. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene and fired a handgun at the residence, according to a police report.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:08 a.m. Thursday to report that Timothy Brown, 33, Osceola, failed to return to custody at 5:16 p.m. Oct. 11 and is now considered absent without leave.