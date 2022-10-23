A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:19 p.m. Friday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Jason Phillips, 40, 1329 Goldstein Drive, was driving his vehicle southeast in the 2200 block of West Wilden Ave. when a second vehicle attempted to enter Wilden Avenue from a private drive and crossed into the path of Phillips’ vehicle, resulting in a collision.
Phillips was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of chest pain resulting from the collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Kari Doyle, 33, 1901 W. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police a short time later on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
In another injury crash at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Lillian Coffman, 18, Goshen, was stopped at a stop sign on C.R. 31 north of C.R. 38 in a 2018 Jeep SUV which drove in front of a 2013 Chrysler Van driven by Amos Miller, 78, Middlebury, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. Miller's vehicle struck Coffman's vehicle, and Coffman's vehicle flipped over. Both were treated at the scene for reports of head pain, for Coffman, and hand pain, for Miller. Coffman was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
• Juan Collazo Macias, 18, 611 N. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 2:43 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Amber Watson, 34, and Allen Lambeth, 27, both of 601 N. Cavin St., Ligonier, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft after officers were dispatched to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 6:13 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of shoplifting. They were released pending court dates.
• Fernando Trujillo Cuatlach, 52, 1000 Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of W. Pike Street in Goshen at 11:46 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jesse Adams, 31, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Olive Street in Goshen at 1:56 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Martin Capuchino Diaz, 26, 1008 S. 11th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and North 21st Street in Goshen at 2:20 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Martin Magallanez, 18, 202 High St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of South Main Street and Madison Street in Goshen at 3:36 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
- Jose Capuchino, 18, Goshen, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic stop at E. Lincoln Ave. and N. 23rd St. He was taken to ECJ.
- Daniel Marquez, 26, and Melissa Conlee, 43, were both arrested on charges of domestic battery at 12:14 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a reported physical altercation in the 800 block of Arehart St. Both were released on scene pending a court date.
- Jarin Skappel, 34, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession marijuana at 2:49 a.m. Sunday. Officers made a traffic stop at Lincoln and Indiana Avenues and located marijuana in a vehicle in which Skappel was a passenger, which she stated was hers. She was released pending a court date.
THEFT
• Cindy Sokol, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 8:04 a.m. Friday to report the theft of several catalytic converters from a property located at 2367 Century Drive, Goshen.
• Goshen police were dispatched to Eby Ford, 2714 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 10:53 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a stolen license plate.
• Benjamin Gritzmaker, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:24 a.m. Friday to report that his license plate was stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 1725 S. 12th St., Goshen.
INTIMIDATION WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Alexis Martinez Palacious, 22, Goshen, reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday that an unknown subject had displayed a firearm in an attempt to intimidate him at a party with the Goshen city limits.
ENTRY OF CLOSED BUSINESS
Aaron Wright, 39, reported at 1:38 a.m. Sunday that he observed security camera footage of an unknown male entering his place of business, Linway Cinema, after it closed. The unknown subject did not damage or take any items from the cinema and was last observed walking towards Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
BICYCLE THEFT
Lyle Lehman, 30, Middlebury, reported at 7:43 a.m. Saturday that two of his bicycles were stolen from the Holiday Inn Express on Lincolnway East.