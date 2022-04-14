A Goshen man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, James Bagwell, 78, Goshen, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 34 when he reportedly drove off the north side of the road for an unknown reason and collided with a utility pole and fence.
Bagwell was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of hand pain resulting from the collision.
Deputies noted that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and no enforcement action was taken.
ARRESTS
• Matthew Knopps, 29, 22683 Lake Shore Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy after deputies were dispatched to the 56000 block of Shore Avenue, Elkhart, at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a personal protection order violation. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• A Goshen man and a Union, Michigan, woman were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Cass County, Michigan. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and Union Road at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle driven by Mark Moist, 47, Goshen, had collided with the rear of a second vehicle driven by Victoria Hickey, 44, Union, Michigan. After striking Hickey’s vehicle, Moist’s vehicle then reportedly struck a metal utility pole at the corner of the intersection. Both Moist and Hickey were checked by medics at the scene and then sought their own treatment, according to police. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash and the case remains under investigation.
THEFTS
• Clarity Ringler, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a vehicle while it was parked at 612 N. Third St., Goshen.
• Julia Workman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole her debit card from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 54249 Independence St., Elkhart, sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Workman noted that she discovered the debit card had been used to make four purchases totaling more than $400 at Walmart, 175 C.R. 6, Elkhart, at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• James Morrical, 617 S. Sixth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a Trek bicycle from his garage.
• Jennifer Oklak, 1804 Taylor St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday to report that her home had been burglarized and several items stolen.
FRAUD
• Thomasa Maldonado, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone has been using her social security number to obtain employment.
• Harold Kilgore, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday to report that fraud had been committed between midnight April 3 and 4 a.m. April 8.
IMPROPER DISPOSAL
• Jennifer Shaw contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday to report the discovery of a dead cow in the dumpster at Union Grove Church, 69954 C.R. 11, Nappanee.
