A Goshen man was injured when he drove through a construction zone at 10:49 a.m. Friday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Robert Hogan, 37, Goshen, was driving his vehicle east on U.S. 20, west of Ind. 19, when he drove off the road into a construction zone and collided with the rear of a second vehicle that was parked unattended.
The force of the collision reportedly ripped one of the tires from Hogan’s vehicle, causing it to continue east where it struck the rear of a third parked vehicle, causing damage. Hogan’s vehicle then continued east through the construction zone, sideswiped a median, and then crossed both lanes of travel back to the other side of the roadway, traveling approximately 100 feet before coming to stop, according to deputies.
Hogan suffered a possible broken left arm as a result of the incident. He was cited for driving left of center.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Syracuse man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Hunter Jackson, 19, Mishawaka, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 142 and had stopped his vehicle at the Ind. 15 intersection. Jackson then reportedly entered the intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading south on Ind. 15. The driver of the second vehicle, William Mignery, 35, Syracuse, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of ankle and side pain resulting from the collision. Jackson, who was cited for failure to yield the right of way, was uninjured.
• An Elkhart girl was injured when the vehicle she was a passenger in struck a tree at 4:52 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Ricardo Acevedo, 34, 609 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, was driving his vehicle south on North Seventh Street from Arehart Street when a vehicle heading north on Seventh Street began to cross the center line, causing Acevedo to swerve and run off the roadway where he collided with a tree. A passenger in his vehicle, Dahlia Sanchez, 8, of the same address, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of possible abdominal pain. Acevedo was uninjured.
• A Notre Dame woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:08 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Charles Parker, 60, 2213 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart, was driving his vehicle northwest on Elkhart Road and had stopped in traffic at the intersection of Rieth Boulevard. Parker told police that he was a little quick on the gas when traffic began to move again and collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had been stopped in traffic ahead of him. The driver of the second vehicle, Lauren Finnigan, 44, 296 Corbett Family Hall, Notre Dame, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision. Parker was uninjured.
• A Florida man was injured while attempting to hook up an RV to his truck at 2:35 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, John Mulvihill, 72, 11335 111th Ave., Largo, Florida, was attempting to hook up the RV for transport while in the 3000 block of Hackberry Drive when he reportedly collided with the parked RV, causing the hitch of the RV to go through the hood of his vehicle. Mulvihill was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest pain resulting from the collision.
• A child was injured when she collided with the side of a moving vehicle at 2:54 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Marcia Hooley, 57, 110 Winter Ave., Goshen, was driving her vehicle east on West Oakridge Avenue when she saw a young girl run out from behind a parked vehicle that was facing west on South Eighth Street. Trusty told police she immediately slammed on her brake and felt the child collide with the driver side door of her vehicle. Both Hooley and the girl, later identified as Kimberlee Trusty, 4, 1601 S. Eighth St., Goshen, complained of body pain as a result of the incident but refused medical attention.
ARRESTS
• Jorge Gonzalez, 33, 26080 C.R. 26, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of fleeing from law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and possession of methamphetamine after leading police on a high speed pursuit following an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Second Street at 8:38 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Kaleb Rockwell, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:03 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of his payroll check from Keystone RV. It was later discovered that the check had been endorsed and cashed by an unknown person at Jaime’s Grocery in Plymouth.
• Jose Reyes contacted Goshen police at 3:54 a.m. Friday to report that his white 2010 Nissan Altima was stolen while parked at 2227 Edward Drive, Goshen, sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 3:30 a.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
• Lori Deboard, 109 Middlebury St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:41 p.m. Thursday to report that a firearm was stolen from her home sometime in the past month.
FRAUD
• Eugene Moser, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:33 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of fraud.
SOUND OF GUNFIRE
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Ashton Pines Drive, Elkhart, at 4:28 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of the sound of a gunshot. No evidence to support the report was located in the area.