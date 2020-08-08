A Goshen man allegedly fled from police before crashing his vehicle into a tree just around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Goshen police tried to stop John F. Tingle, 46, of 212 Baker Ave., for a traffic offense at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Westwood Drive.
He allegedly failed to stop and led police on a pursuit before crashing his vehicle into a tree. Tingle then fled on foot from the scene of the crash before officers were able to locate him.
He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and a Goshen city warrant.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police and medics were dispatched to the 600 block of Pringle Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday in reference to a death investigation. According to a police report, Donald Cooper, 66, of Goshen, was pronounced deceased by medics. His family was contacted and a report was completed.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
• Goshen police responded to a domestic battery in the 1700 block of Palmetto Lane around 9:10 a.m. Saturday where a 51-year-old woman reported a small scrape on her elbow and hair pulled out. The woman’s juvenile daughter was arrested for domestic battery and released to her mother pending a court date and DCS was notified, according to a police report.
• Andrew Todd, 22, 61108 Old C.R. 17, was arrested by Goshen police around 6:25 p.m. Saturday for domestic battery. The victim, a 40-year-old male from Goshen, sustained minor injuries to his face and right arm. Todd was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, and a report was taken
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Angelica Ditmars, 34, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged by a known subject around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue. A case report was taken.
• An employee with Fairfield Inn, 2110 Keystone Dr., reported to Goshen police Saturday a guest stole four pillows and left the hotel without paying her bill around 2 p.m. A report was taken.
CRASH REPORTS
• Doug Huffman, Goshen, told Goshen police someone left the scene of a property damage crash that occurred at 1930 Lincolnway East at 9:30 a.m. Friday and failed to provide any information.
• Shaneka Felder, Goshen, told Goshen police a black pickup truck struck the front of her vehicle while it was parked at Chalet Party Shoppe, 1930 Rieth Blvd., at 4:37 p.m. Friday. The driver then left without providing any information.
• Two women were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 38. According to Elkhart County police, Kaitlin Geil, 24, New Paris, was driving north on C.R. 17, just south of C.R. 38. Geil then reportedly entered the C.R. 38 intersection when the light turned green and was struck by a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 17 that turned into her path and collided with the front of her vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, Rosemary Kuhlenschmidt, 73, Goshen, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of pain to her left shoulder. Geil was also transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of right ankle pain.
THEFT REPORTS
• Goshen police were dispatched to 4024 Elkhart Road in reference to a theft in progress around 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Laura Jozwiak, 48, 412 W. Wilkinson St., Goshen, was arrested and released with a pending court date. A report was completed.
• Johann Fireoved, 25, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday his bicycle was stolen from outside his apartment during the overnight hours in the 1200 block of College Avenue. A report was taken.
• Andrew O’Brien and Jazmine Smith, both 19, of 1201 C.R. 15, Elkhart, were arrested for shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, by Goshen police around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The pair were released pending a future court date and a report was taken.
• An employee of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, filed a theft report with Goshen police Friday regarding the theft of merchandise totaling $305.37 by an unknown woman that occurred Wednesday.
• An employee of Aldi’s, 2036 Lincolnway East, told Goshen police someone shoplifted items from the store at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
• Monica Hapner, Goshen, told Goshen police bookbags were stolen from a tent that was in Shoup-Parsons Woods Park, 755 Fair Oaks Drive, at 4:24 p.m. Friday.
• Irene Zubia, 2313 Edward Drive, filed a report with Goshen police Friday indicating her house was burglarized Monday.
• Christopher Collat, Goshen, told Goshen police his cell phone was stolen while in the area of 2611 Tulip Blvd. at 5:18 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• An employee of Pak-A-Sak, 112 W. Pike St., filed a report with Goshen police Friday indicating a man used two counterfeit $100 bills to pay for cigarettes and gas on Thursday.
ARREST REPORTS
• A traffic stop was made by Goshen police at 701 W. Pike St. around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to a traffic violation, according to a police report. The driver, Teresa Dehoff, 34, 709 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen, was found to be in possession of marijuana and was arrested. The passenger, Philip Yoder, 34, of 210 S. 24th St., Goshen, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested. Both were later released with a pending court date, according to the report.
• Heather Bailey, 25, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Ninth Street and East Purl Street at 8:10 a.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
