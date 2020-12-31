A Goshen man was reportedly attacked while walking in a neighborhood Wednesday.
The man reported to Goshen police he was battered by an unknown person while he was walking in the 1000 block of South 11th Street around 5:20 p.m. Police said the victim had injuries to his eye and nose, but he refused medical treatment at the scene.
CRASH
Ethan Fiedler-Casey, Bristol, lost control of the car he was driving when it left C.R. 17, struck a culvert, went airborne and landed in a field near C.R. 18 around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Fiedler-Casey injured his ankle in the crash, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Aubrey Beadle, 31, 3140 Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Kody Boss, 20, 615 S. Wildflower St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of residential entry and possession of marijuana Wednesday. Police had stopped him at Ind. 19 and State Line Road after responding to a call alleging Boss had entered a home, 51438 Ind. 19, without permission around 2:05 p.m.
THEFTS
• Staff at Maple City Bowl reported to Goshen police the theft of vehicle keys from the bowling alley, 1300 W. Pike St., around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.
• Tonya Abshire, Goshen, reported to Goshen police cash was stolen from her purse while she left it unattended at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.
• Eldrick Bryant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a package was stolen from his home, 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, on Dec. 16.
