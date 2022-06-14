A Goshen man has been arrested in connection with a reported rape that occurred early last week on the city’s northwest side.
According to the Goshen Police Department, officers received a report on June 6 of a sexual assault occurring in the 3100 block of Elkhart Road. The victim reported she had been raped on the side of the road while walking to work.
Following the report, investigators and patrol officers pursued leads in the case and discovered evidence corroborating the victim’s account, police said.
Several search warrants were served to further the investigation, and investigators ultimately obtained an arrest warrant for James Edwards, 31, 1804 Westplains Drive, Apt B3, Goshen.
Edwards was located and arrested Monday on a charge of rape. He is currently incarcerated at the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Lucas Hernandez Ruiz, 27, 60959 Deerfield Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of child solicitation while at 2929 Peddler's Village Road, Goshen, at 4:54 p.m. Monday.
• Shaun Novakovich, 41, 54211 Hastings St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on an outstanding warrant at 10:41 p.m. Saturday after he reportedly removed his electronic monitoring device in violation of his home detention order. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Sarah Taylor, 38, 56841 Southgate, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery at 12:46 a.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alan Bautista, 18, 711 Nebraska Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage after deputies were dispatched to the intersection of C.R. 7 and C.R. 20, Elkhart, at 3:38 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a man asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
SILVER ALERT CANCELED
• Officials with the Syracuse Police Department announced Tuesday that the Statewide Silver Alert issued June 7 for 16-year-old Elizabeth Walters has been canceled. For more information on this cancellation, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Evelyn Schrock, 2932 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1 p.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at her residence. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or contacting police.
• Colleen Gish contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:45 p.m. May 26 to report that she witnessed a white passenger vehicle strike the garage door at a residence at 52290 Ash Road, Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without reporting the incident.
• Jason Tanskley contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:22 p.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at a construction site located at 16629 C.R. 36, Goshen, sometime between 6 a.m. and 2:21 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Elkhart Road at 7:04 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of an auto theft.
• Jack Senger, Millersburg, contacted Goshen police at 1:39 p.m. Monday to report that the license plate was stolen from off of his trailer while it was parked at Superior Body Works, 2200 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, sometime last week.
• Eddie Jeffries, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 4:56 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his vehicle from the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Donal a Carcamo-Martinez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a pair of AirPods Pro and cash while it was parked at 54087 Valley View Drive, Elkhart, at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday.
• William Rolon Rosado contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:02 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole his firearm and cash from out of his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 27422 Bittersweet Lane, Elkhart.
• Michael Doherty, 58750 Ox Bow Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:35 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole his Volkswagen Beetle from his driveway sometime between 7:40 p.m. Sunday and 4:35 a.m. Monday.
• Noelia Villagran contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:03 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole credit cards from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 58319 Ironwood Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4:50 a.m. Monday.
• Josefina Mendoza, 58640 Broadway Blvd., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:56 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole her purse containing cash and credit cards from out of her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at her residence at approximately 2:07 a.m. Monday.
• Tommy Eisenhour contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:02 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his cargo trailer while it was parked at 19085 C.R. 18, Goshen, sometime between 6 p.m. April 10 and 2 p.m. Thursday.
• Tiffany Marshall, 23608 Ironwood Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:16 p.m. Monday to report that her 2010 Ford Transit was stolen while parked at her residence sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Monday.
• Tamara Hans contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole her purse and cellphone while she was at Smith’s Food Mart, 30949 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Penny Gilleand, 413 Arbor Court, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:57 a.m. Monday to report the theft of her money from her apartment complex.
FRAUD
• Kelsey Seddon, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:11 p.m. Saturday to report that fraud occurred between 12:27 and 2:24 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street at 8:16 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a civil disturbance involving the pointing of a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon. A report was completed.
• Sallie Goppert, New Paris, contacted Goshen police at 8:21 a.m. Monday to report vandalism at a property located at 2910 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Bobbie Centers, 1103 S. Ninth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:05 p.m. Monday to report that her apartment window had been vandalized.
• Cassandra Haraldson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:33 p.m. Saturday to report that someone damaged the back window of her vehicle while it was parked at 29955 Dallas Drive, Elkhart.
• Jason Cripe, 26842 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:11 a.m. Sunday to report that someone shot his front door with a BB gun causing the glass on the front door to shatter.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:42 p.m. Thursday to report that Joshua Ulery, 30, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 5 a.m. Thursday and is now considered absent without leave.
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:12 p.m. Thursday to report that Pa’Nae Conner, 30, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at midnight Thursday and is now considered absent without leave.