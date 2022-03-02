ARREST REPORTS
• Blaine Messick, 32, 20358 C.R. 138, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle in the 19000 block of C.R. 8 and flipped it into a tree at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Maris Atkinson, 54, 147 Division St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of burglary after police were dispatched to 58188 Valley View Drive to investigate a report of a house alarm. Atkinson was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Librado Penilla, Bristol, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 201 N. Cottage Ave. at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without contacting police or exchanging information.
THEFT REPORTS
• Jason Ireland, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a company-owned vehicle at Stamina Metal Products Inc., 2122 Carmen Court.
• Catherine Martineau-Otis contacted Elkhart County police at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday to report that a Grand Design Transcend 297QB travel trailer had been stolen while parked at 11333 C.R. 2, Middlebury, sometime between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2.
• Elkhart County police reported recovering a stolen black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado while at 14441 U.S. 20 at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
FOUND ITEM REPORTS
• A representative of Maple Leaf Commons, 2926 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday to report the discovery of gun parts and ammunition a tenant left abandoned after moving from the building. The items were recovered and a report was completed.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Sharia Walls, Elkhart, told Goshen police she discovered someone had damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 61108 C.R. 17 at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday.
