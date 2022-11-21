ARRESTS
• Taylor Cordell, 24, 317 Park West Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated after leading officers on a brief vehicle pursuit following an attempted traffic stop near the intersection of Clinton and Pike streets at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Braydon Williams, 33, 52974 York Hills Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of Ind. 120 and York Hills Drive at 11:37 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Michael Paige-Henderson, 40, 51916 Lakeland Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy while at his home at 10:08 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alexa Lidster, 27, 29570 C.R. 40, Wakarusa, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury while at her home at 9:51 p.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• An employee of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, contacted Goshen police at 10:06 a.m. Sunday to report a shoplifting incident.
• Colin Caird contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:35 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole items from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 30 Maple St., Bristol, between 7 and 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
• Amie Rose contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:45 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole items from out of her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at approximately 3:06 p.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Silvia Segovia Rubalcava contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:10 a.m. Friday to report that someone crashed into her vehicle while she was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 33 and U.S. 33 and then fled the scene.
• Nfn Aurangzeb contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to report that someone crashed into the rear of his vehicle while it was parked at 29026 C.R. 20, Elkhart, and then fled the scene sometime between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A representative of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St., contacted Goshen police at 8:37 a.m. Sunday to report that the chamber’s sign had been damaged by graffiti.
• Rhoda Butler, 308 E. Madison St., contacted Goshen police at 11:29 a.m. Sunday to report that someone damaged her apartment door.