A 19-year-old Goshen man is in custody on multiple charges after leading police on a brief vehicle pursuit late Friday evening.
According to Goshen police, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion at 10:07 p.m. Friday after the vehicle attempted to evade an officer following it.
After fleeing a short distance, the vehicle stopped in a driveway near South 10th and East Reynolds streets and the driver and a passenger were detained. During a search of the vehicle, marijuana was located, police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Johnny Lee, 19, 706 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
The passenger, a 16-year-old Goshen boy, was transported to the Goshen Police Department and later released to a parent.
ARRESTS
• Donna Lavine, 49, 3308 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Second Street, Goshen, at 9:26 a.m. Friday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Casey Wilson, 36, 1111 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Eighth Street at 1:32 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Katrina Andrews, 33, 1350 Veterans Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Ferndale and Midway roads, Goshen, at 8:26 p.m. Friday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Fabiola Pedroza, 18, 23339 C.R. 18, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement after leading police on a short vehicle and foot pursuit following an attempted traffic stop in the area of Blackport Drive and Monroe Street, Goshen, at 12:42 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail. Three juvenile passengers were also located and released to their parents pending court dates.
- Homero De La Hernandez, 21, 714 Main St., Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Sunday at W. Wilden Ave. and Peddlers Village Road. He was taken to Goshen Health Hospital for a blood draw, with pending results, and then to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT
Myron Hathaway, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:49 a.m. Friday to report the theft of a vehicle from 2400 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen.
FRAUD
Jorge Hernandez Walton contacted Goshen police at 7:14 a.m. Friday to report that fraud was committed at Fairfield Inn and Suites, 2110 Keystone Drive, Goshen.
