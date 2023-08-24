Ludin Amador Aplicano, 31, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday on charges of false or fictitious registration and an outstanding warrant after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Eisenhower Drive. Aplicano was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Sean James Milbourn, 21, of Elkhart, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 10:45 a.m. Monday and is considered absent without leave.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Chelsea Henderson reported to Goshen police at 8:52 p.m. Wednesday that someone vandalized her vehicle sometime in the evening at 2700 Violett Road, Goshen.
• Sherrae Bell reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday someone damaged her car at 51705 Downey St. and then attempted to strike her with a vehicle at 4:45 a.m.
THEFT
• Andrew Corn reported to Goshen police at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole his 2023 Wolf scooter from 415 N. Second St., Goshen.
• Patty Myers reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Monday someone stole a car, motorcycle, and trailer from 53400 C.R. 113, Elkhart.