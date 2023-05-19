GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested after a stabbing was reported Thursday afternoon.
Javier Manges, 18, Goshen was arrested by Goshen police on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery after officers were called to 813 Emerson St., in reference to a stabbing. There, they found a 56-year-old man with a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper arm. He was transported to Goshen Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Manges’ 61-year-old grandmother, who was also at the home, sustained a minor injury but refused medical treatment, police reported.
Manges was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• Alvaro Perez was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:59 a.m. Friday after police initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation near Plymouth Avenue and Mintcrest Drive. Alvaro was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail
• Thomas Anthony Hall, 60, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and operating while intoxicated with priors at 10:27 p.m. Thursday after police attempted to initiate a traffic stop for moving violations at Nappanee Street and Indiana Avenue in Elkhart. Hall was apprehended following a pursuit and was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Oliver Sylvane Fields, 56, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator at 5:24 a.m. Friday after police initiated at traffic stop at Nappanee Street and Indiana Avenue in Elkhart. Fields was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Linda Kustron reported to Goshen police at 10:26 a.m. Thursday that her vehicle was damaged by what appeared to be another vehicle backing out of a parking space in the Goshen city parking lot between Main Street and Third Street. The vehicle left the scene without leaving the driver and insurance information.
• Angela Mclaughlin reported to Goshen police at 7:20 p.m. Thursday that her unattended car was hit while it was parked in the 100 block of Hickory Street while she was attending an event at West Goshen Elementary, and the accused left prior to police arrival.
• Sydney Ryan reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:05 p.m. Thursday being involved in a hit-and-run near 54663 Thrash Ln.
THEFT
• Hannah E. Heinzekehr reported to Goshen police at 1:03 p.m. Thursday being the victim of identity theft at 1505 S. Eighth Street.
• Scott Main reported to Goshen police at 2:39 a.m. Friday that someone he knew took his bike from his home at 415 N. Second St.
• Wave Express reported Goshen police that between 11:09 a.m. April 26 and 9:56 a.m. March 9 someone stole an RV Alliance from 18467 C.R. 10, Bristol.
FRAUD
Juan C. Torres III reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 20, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2020 fraud was committed at 51198 Aqua Dr.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Cristobal Garza reported to Goshen police at 3:20 p.m. a vandalism to his garage at 1613 S. 11th St., that he noticed on Sunday.
• Goshen officers observed at 4:11 p.m. graffiti to the back of the stop sign at the intersection of College Avenue and S. 11th St., while on patrol.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Vincent Owens reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:08 p.m. Thursday someone inside a white vehicle fired a handgun in front of 52857 C.R. 21, Bristol. No property damage or injuries were reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Goshen officers were called Fiddler Pond at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in reference to a report of indecent exposure by an unknown man.