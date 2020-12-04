A Goshen man is jailed while facing child pornography charges.
Tracy Myers, 56, was arrested by Nappanee police Wednesday following an investigation into a tip. An officer received information through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October that an image of suspected child pornography had been uploaded online on Sept. 3, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
An investigator tracked web address data from the image to Myers’ address, 202 Tanglewood Drive, the affidavit shows. With a warrant, police searched Myer’s home Wednesday and found more than 200 images of child porn downloaded on his computer, according to the affidavit.
Myers was jailed on a Level 5 felony charge of possession of child pornography. Formal charges are expected to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, the affidavit shows.
CRASH
A car driven by Lincoln Anglemyer, Bristol, collided with a vehicle driven by Reyna Roldan Gonzalez, Goshen, as Anglemyer turned left and pulled in front of Roldan Gonzalez at C.R. 17 and C.R. 20 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The crash then pushed Roldan Gonzalez’s vehicle into an SUV driven by Regina Weeden, Goshen, while she was stopped on C.R. 20, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Roldan Gonzalez was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash, police said. She was also cited for driving without a license.
Anglemyer did not report any injuries and was cited for failing to yield the right of way, police said.
Weeden was not injured.
ARREST
Christopher Metzger, 41, 307 S. Washington St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a fight at The Garden Inn, 3011 Belvedere Road, around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Jennifer Novara, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a garage door opener was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 56142 Bridle Path Drive, around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
• John Eicher, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police his 2010 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the garage of his home, 56094 Farmington Drive, around 7:10 a.m. Thursday.
• Chad Thompson Sr., Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a package of collector’s cards was stolen from a home, 28371 C.R. 46, sometime between Nov. 10 and around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Natalie Hager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked outside a home, 1107 S. 16th St., sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
JUVENILE ALTERCATION
Goshen police responded to an incident involving multiple juveniles at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Police located all the juveniles involved and took a report.
STOLEN VEHICLE LOCATED
Elkhart County police found a stolen pickup truck in the parking lot of Grand Design RV, 11333 C.R. 2, in Middlebury around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
