A residence and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire in Goshen Sunday morning.
Goshen police were dispatched to the 500 block of Glenwood Drive, Goshen, at 7:04 a.m. Sunday to investigate multiple reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a firearm had been discharged at a residence and several vehicles causing property damage, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and it is believed the incident was not random. The case remains under investigation.
Woman injured in three-vehicle crash
A Goshen woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 1:29 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Johnna Schrock, 42, Vandalia, Michigan, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 17 when she attempted to turn east onto C.R. 18 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on C.R. 17, resulting in a collision.
The force of the collision reportedly caused the second vehicle to collide with the front of a third vehicle that was stopped on C.R. 18 at the C.R. 17 intersection waiting for the light to turn green.
The driver of the second vehicle, Bianca Flores, 20, Goshen, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head pain resulting from the collision. Schrock and the driver of the third vehicle, Brett King, 26, Goshen, were uninjured.
Schrock was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Syracuse man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Joshua Koss, 22, Syracuse, was driving his vehicle south on C.R. 31, approaching U.S. 6, when his vehicle ran off the west side of the road for an unknown reason and struck a fence and then a vehicle parked in a driveway at 71901 C.R. 31, Middlebury. Koss was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of head lacerations resulting from the crash. The case remains under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Shiana Moist, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 8:07 p.m. Saturday to report that a white truck backed into her vehicle while it was parked at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. The truck then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Carolyn Huff contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:38 p.m. Thursday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the area of C.R. 42 and Ind. 15, Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Phyllis Mease contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:13 a.m. Saturday to report that a vehicle struck an AEP utility pole in the area of Old U.S. 33 and 27th Street, Elkhart, and then left the scene without reporting the incident.
ARRESTS
• Marcos Lopez, 19, 622 River Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of North Chicago Avenue and North Riverside Boulevard, Goshen, at 8:10 p.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
• Ryan Markley, 39, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, stalking and violation of an active protective order while in the 58000 block of Vista Boulevard, Elkhart, at 8:29 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Juan Diaz, 29, 104 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Old C.R. 17, south of C.R. 32, at 9:46 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Thomas Caldwell, 42, 60307 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 3:45 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Dwayne Turnbo, 32, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Modrell and Berkley avenues at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
• Javier Rodriguez Cruz, 36, 378 Johnson St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Indiana Avenue and Main Street at 6:25 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Samantha Perez-Delgado, 23, 720 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and C.R. 16, Elkhart, at 2:37 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Reyes Faustino Carrillo, 33, 418 Johnston St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 26 at 9:17 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Angela Mullis, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:10 p.m. Saturday to report the theft of her service dog by a woman she knows. Officers located and spoke to the woman, who indicated that the dog would be returned to Mullis.
• Yadira Hernandez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:02 a.m. Friday to report that her vehicle was stolen while parked at 58393 Valley View Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.
• Vanessa Evans, 56609 Shore Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:32 a.m. Saturday to report that her silver 2008 Nissan Rogue was stolen from her driveway.
BURGLARIES
• Monica Baskin and Chance Livings, 22062 C.R. 45, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:30 a.m. Friday to report that someone broke into their home and stole a purse, a wallet and cash sometime between 2 and 8:30 a.m. Friday.
• Thomas Mosier, 451 North Wood Sage St., Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:37 p.m. Friday to report that someone broke into his home, stole his German shepherd dog and caused damage to the residence sometime between 4:48 and 6:37 p.m. Friday.
• Carol Kohler contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:03 p.m. Friday to report that someone entered her storage locker located at 29966 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, and stole various items sometime between 6 p.m. May 31 and 7 p.m. Friday.
ARSON
• Michael Scarberry, 58712 Palace Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:02 a.m. Friday to report finding his vehicle on fire while parked in his driveway. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Baugo Fire Department.
FRAUD
• David Rivera, Goshen, contacted Goshen police to report that fraud occurred at 2:16 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Goshen police were dispatched to Goshen Hospital, 1404 S. Main St., Goshen, at 3:11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon further investigation, the gunshot wound was found to be an accidental self-inflicted wound, police said. The Department of Child Services was contacted and a report was taken.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Kathleen Garner contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:35 a.m. Saturday to report that someone damaged a window on her vehicle while it was parked at 66031 C.R. 11, Goshen, sometime between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
• Goshen police were dispatched to North Meadows Estates at 2:02 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of possible sounds of multiple gunshots. A report was taken.