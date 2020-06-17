An 8-year-old Goshen girl reported a man attempted to abduct her Tuesday night along North Main Street.
Goshen police said the incident occurred at 9:35 p.m. in the 900 block of North Main Street. Police said there was no vehicle involved and they are not releasing a description of the man at this time.
Police spokesperson Tina Kingsbury said, "The child stated that a man lifted her off of her bike and placed his hand over her face. She further indicated that she wrestled free and went home."
THEFTS
A number of thefts were reported to Goshen police recently. Those include:
• A Goshen Parks and Recreation department staff member reported to Goshen police an ignition key was stolen from a department pickup truck while he was cleaning up at Rieth Park, 1508 S. 13th St., around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Mark Colglazier, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was stolen from his house, 60232 Ind. 15, sometime between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Brandon Potts, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his license plate was stolen from 615 S. Ninth St. around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Carla Munoz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a yard sale sign was stolen from 412 W. Wilden Ave. sometime on Saturday.
BURGLARIES
• Lowell Becker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to his storage units at 410 S. Seventh St. around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Maria Godoy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen during a break-in to her apartment, 310 N. Second St., sometime early Tuesday morning.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Goshen police responded to a call about a suspicious person at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2733 Peddler’s Village Road, around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Erika Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police two males damaged items on her property, 58713 Scarborough Lane, around 2 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Jose Carbajal Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday he was harassed by a person, and police discovered the harassment was a scam.
• Jeffrie Rees, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday two unauthorized transactions were made to his checking account.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Drema Ornatowski, 33, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police that Ornatowski failed to return to the facility Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.