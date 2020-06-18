An 8-year-old Goshen girl reported a man attempted to abduct her Tuesday night along North Main Street.
Goshen police said the incident occurred at 9:35 p.m. in the 900 block of North Main Street. Police said there was no vehicle involved and they are not releasing a description of the man at this time.
Police spokesperson Tina Kingsbury said, "The child stated that a man lifted her off of her bike and placed his hand over her face. She further indicated that she wrestled free and went home."
ARRESTS
• Goshen police responded to a burglary call at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at 1105 S. 11th St. and arrested Justin Carroll, 36, homeless, on a charge of criminal trespass. A female at the property was issued a trespass warning. Carroll was issued a summons and released, the police report shows.
• Joanna S. Valle, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Police reported they were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, after a black passenger car struck a parked Chevrolet F-150 pickup truck and the driver left the scene. Police did not describe how or where Valle was arrested. However, she was released at the scene with a future court date.
• A Goshen resident was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest after a window in a downtown business was broken at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they arrested Collin Putz, 20, 410 E. Madison St., Apt. 4, after Jennifer Frech, owner of The Soapy Gnome, reported the damage. Police said they located a suspect nearby and he fled but was apprehended. Putz was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Shawn Miller, 32, Warsaw, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic needed and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop by Elkhart County at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday at C.R. 46 and Walnut Street in New Paris.
Miller was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Brian Cripe and Lowell Becker each reported to Goshen police that their storage units at 410 S. Seventh St., were broken into Wednesday.
• Sammy Smith reported his moped was stolen sometime Monday or Tuesday. Goshen police said the theft occurred at 1103 S. Ninth St.
• Enrique Macias reported to Goshen police Wednesday that his Huffy Cruiser bicycle was stolen May 30 from the front porch of a house at 1009 W. Clinton St.
• Mark Colglazier reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department that a vehicle was stolen from his property at 60232 Ind. 15, Goshen. The theft occurred sometime Monday or Tuesday.
• Juan Nova reported his vehicle was stolen Wednesday while it was parked at Bontrager Pools, 23695 U.S. 33, Dunlap.
• A Goshen Parks and Recreation department staff member reported to Goshen police an ignition key was stolen from a department pickup truck while he was cleaning up at Rieth Park, 1508 S. 13th St., around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Mark Colglazier, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was stolen from his house, 60232 Ind. 15, sometime between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Brandon Potts, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his license plate was stolen from 615 S. Ninth St. around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Carla Munoz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a yard sale sign was stolen from 412 W. Wilden Ave. sometime on Saturday.
CRASHES
• Gary David, Goshen, told Goshen police Thursday that a vehicle struck and damaged mailboxes at 1603 and 1605 S. 15th St.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Elkhart County Work Release staff reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday that Drema Ornatowski, 33, Elkhart, failed to return to custody and is considered absent without leave.
BURGLARIES
• Lowell Becker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to his storage units at 410 S. Seventh St. around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Maria Godoy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen during a break-in to her apartment, 310 N. Second St., sometime early Tuesday morning.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Goshen police responded to a call about a suspicious person at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2733 Peddler’s Village Road, around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Erika Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police two males damaged items on her property, 58713 Scarborough Lane, around 2 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Jose Carbajal Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday he was harassed by a person, and police discovered the harassment was a scam.
• Jeffrie Rees, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday two unauthorized transactions were made to his checking account.
