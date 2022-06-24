A semi tractor-trailer was destroyed by fire early Friday morning on the city’s south side.
According to the Goshen Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the front of the Wave Express business, 65856 U.S. 33, Goshen, at 9:11 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a vehicle fire.
“We were initially called to a semi on fire,” said Goshen Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Powell. “On our way here we could see a lot of black smoke. When our crews got here, they started putting water on.
“We did talk about using fire cap, which is a foaming agent. There is diesel fuel runoff. We did cover some drains, and we also contacted a clean-up company that specifically deals with this type of run off.”
Powell noted that fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15-20 minutes.
The section of U.S. 33 near the fire was closed to traffic for several hours.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
ARRESTS
• Jessica Perez, 28, 1138 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 3:54 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Travis Johnson, 41, 15304 C.R. 44, Goshen, and Juliana Torres, 19, 76 S. 650 West, Kimmell, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 5:44 p.m. Thursday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Andrew Mast, 35, 818 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of false informing and an active Elkhart County warrant following a traffic stop in the area of East Jackson Street and South Ninth Street, Goshen, at 12:12 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Artisha Shorter, 32, 1736 Chestnut Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving with a license status of suspended prior following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and Old U.S. 20, Osceola, at 6:33 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Rachelle Myers, Osceola, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday to report that a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked unattended at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 2:05 and 2:12 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• Joshua Moore, Warsaw, contacted Goshen police at 4:31 p.m. Thursday to report a theft at 601 E. Madison St., Goshen.
• Cain De La Torre Lopez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:42 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole the trailer hitch from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 2323 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Toshia Day, 1311 S. 12th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:50 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of her mail.
• Evan Marshall contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a golf cart while it was parked at 25608 C.R. 4, Elkhart, sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jeffrey Murray, 51628 Walerko Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:54 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of a vehicle while it was parked at his residence.
• Nicholas Carlson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole coins from a property at 30965 Woods N Water Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. May 20 and 10 a.m. June 14.
• Douglas DeMeyer contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:23 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole a white 2022 KZ Connect travel trailer from a storage lot belonging to MDZ Trucking sometime between May 25 and June 13.
• Alfred Poling contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:51 p.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his company truck while it was parked at a work site near 64752 C.R. 33, Goshen.
FRAUD
• Goshen police were contacted at 8:38 a.m. Thursday regarding a June 16 shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Gilbert Streeter, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. June 16 and 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were contacted at 8:35 a.m. Thursday regarding a street sign in the 400 block of West Plymouth Avenue that was spray-painted with graffiti.
• Paula Rose, 55686 Corwin Road, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:36 a.m. Thursday to report that someone broke a window at her residence.
• Gary Boersma contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone vandalized his vehicle while it was parked at 575 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Jose Garces, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:24 p.m. Thursday to report an incident of criminal recklessness that occurred in the 300 block of Johnston Street, Goshen.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday to report that Wayne Ward, 46, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.