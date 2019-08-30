A two-vehicle crash injured Goshen city councilman Jim McKee and his wife Angie McKee, the city’s clerk-treasurer.
A pickup truck driven by Jim McKee was struck by a car driven by Emily Claeys, Osceola, as Claeys was pulling out of an alley to turn left onto Middlebury Street near Fifth Street around 6 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.
Jim McKee was treated at the scene for knee pain. Angie McKee, a passenger in the truck, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for knee pain, according to the report.
Claeys did not report any injuries. She was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way, as well as for having an unrestrained child in her car and driving without a license.
Angie McKee posted to Facebook Friday, saying she and her husband are OK and sore with bumps and bruises.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
A Mishawaka man faces accusations he had sex with a juvenile in Elkhart County.
Jason Reeves, 22, is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. The case was filed Thursday following an investigation that began in Goshen in March.
Reeves allegedly began a sexual relationship with a teenager under 16 years old when he was 20 years old in September 2017. The two continued having sex into 2018, after they broke up and after the juvenile’s family moved to Goshen, a Goshen police officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit in the case. The document also shows an accusation that Reeves sent an explicit video to the juvenile through a social media platform in March.
The felony charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant for Reeves’ arrest was also issued Friday, court information shows.
ARREST
Lance Knoop, 35, 405 Maple Court Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Main Street and Lincoln Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Friday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Shell reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use counterfeit money to purchase items at the gas station, 624 Lincolnway East, around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Colton Hyman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a theft at 2664 Ashton Pines around 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Scout Thomson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two of her kayaks were stolen from 435 Westwood Road sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a report of a burglary at a house in the 500 block of Glenwood Drive around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Karen Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her neighbor’s house, 501 Fescue Court, was apparently struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. The report was made around 11 a.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a man who was allegedly harassing an employee at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1829 Rieth Blvd., around 12:05 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Debbie Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief at her home, 413 S. Fifth St., around 8 a.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Sonja Hirsch, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred between 1:30 p.m. Monday and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Michael Gaby, 36, Middlebury, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Monday.
