A Goshen boy was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:14 p.m. Thursday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Andrea Bontrager Yoder, 40, 64065 C.R. 33, Goshen, was backing her vehicle out of a parking spot in the 2000 block of Lincolnway East and did not see a second vehicle that was also backing out of a parking spot behind her, resulting in a collision.
A passenger in her vehicle, Reece Yoder, 6, of the same address, complained of head pain as a result of the collision. Bontrager Yoder and the driver of the second vehicle, Byron Miller, 66, 215 Curtis St., Shipshewana, were uninjured.
The primary factor of the crash was listed as unsafe backing by both Bontrager Yoder and Miller.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Syracuse woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:04 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to a Goshen Police Department report, Colton Adame, 19, 1911 Woodstone Court, Goshen, was attempting to enter a parking lane in the parking lot of Martin’s Super Market, 1401 College Ave., Goshen, when he crossed into the path of a second vehicle that was attempting to leave the parking lot, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Kiesha Clevenger, 31, 7981 E. 1290 North, Syracuse, complained of face pain and minor bleeding to her lip as a result of the collision. Adame was uninjured. The primary factor of the crash was listed as failure to yield the right of way by Adame.
• An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Justin Howard, 45, Bristol, was driving his vehicle east on Bristol Street, near Van Buren Street, in the right lane of travel when he accelerated and lost traction, causing his vehicle to collide with a second vehicle heading east on Bristol Street in the left lane of travel. The driver of the second vehicle, James Myers, 37, Elkhart, complained of collar bone pain as a result of the collision. Howard, who was uninjured, was cited for unsafe lane movement.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Amber Beck, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle near the intersection of Century Drive and the private drive of Forest River Plant 3. The other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Nailea Ponce, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday to report being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the 800 block of North Main Street in Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Elkhart County deputies received a report at 7:45 p.m. Thursday regarding a vehicle striking an electrical pole in the area of C.R. 101 and C.R. 4 and then fleeing the scene.
ARRESTS
• Fernando Garcia Lopez was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of battery at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday after deputies were contacted by a supervisor of Champagne Metals, 51360 Greenfield Parkway, Middlebury, regarding a physical altercation which involved Garcia Lopez allegedly shooting another employee in the back with a nail gun. The victim was transported to Elkhart General Hospital to have the nail surgically removed.
• Two Goshen teens were arrested by Goshen police on charges of disorderly conduct-fighting while at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 3:12 p.m. Thursday. They were transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center where they were booked, processed and then released into the custody of their parents.
• Two 13-year-old teens were arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana while at Goshen Junior High School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, at 2:12 p.m. Thursday. They were transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• A 13-year-old New Paris teen was arrested by Goshen police on charges of incorrigible, theft and criminal mischief while in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street in Goshen at 3:50 p.m. Thursday. She was released pending a court date.
• Tayler Taylor, 27, 12850 Central St., White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery while in the 13000 block of C.R. 14 in Middlebury at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• An employee of Robert Henry contacted Goshen police at 7:15 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of a catalytic converter from one of the company’s trucks while it was parked at 1012 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• A representative of 7-Eleven, 1000 S. Main St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:35 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of scratch-off lottery tickets.
• Cheryl Baxter, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:26 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of medication from a property in the 1700 block of Westplains Drive in Goshen.
• Dustin Lloyd, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a cellphone that was being delivered to him.
• Kathleen Bryan, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of gasoline from a property at 112 W. Pike St., Goshen.
• Zachary Cook contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of items from his vehicle while it was parked at 67307 Brentwood Drive, Goshen, sometime between 1 a.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Brittany Clark contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole multiple items while it was parked at 53182 Beech Grove Drive, Bristol, at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
• Denee Mortion, 123 Hackett Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday to report that her home had been burglarized.
FRAUD
• Alfredo Vazquez Rodriguez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:12 p.m. Thursday to report that someone used his identifying information to open a Verizon account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• An employee of Mehl and Mehl Attorneys, 222 N. Main St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:54 a.m. Thursday to report that gang graffiti was spray-painted on a detached garage sometime during the overnight hours. The employee noted that several other buildings in the immediate area were also tagged, according to a police report.
• Janet Bontrager, Syracuse, contacted Goshen police at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone vandalized her place of employment located at 116 E. Clinton St., Goshen.
• Maria Martinez Espinoza, 571 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone damaged the windows on her home at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Wilden Avenue in Goshen at 12:24 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of possible sounds of gunfire. Upon arrival, police reported finding evidence of gunfire in the area, according to a police report. The case remains under investigation.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:33 a.m. Thursday to report that David Wiseman Jr., 35, South Bend, failed to return to custody at 3:30 p.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.