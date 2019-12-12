A child was found wandering around outside, partially clothed for the freezing weather, in Goshen Wednesday morning.
Cindy Berger reported to Goshen police a 4-year-old girl was walking without a coat and shoes on near C.R. 40 and Ind. 15 around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. The local temperature around that time was about 17 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.
Police located the child’s home and returned the girl to a parent, a police report shows. Indiana Child Protective Services staff were also notified of the situation.
THEFTS
• Antonio Resendiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police vehicle parts were stolen and his vehicle was vandalized at Forest River, 2551 Century Drive, around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
• Angelica Norris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her credit card was charged after she ordered an item from a fake website around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Ruby Beachy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday unauthorized charges were made to her bank account.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Alden Watts was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Monday.
